Sponsor
End of Year Ask - donate to The Indy
Irvington News
School News

Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

• Bookmarks: 4

December 17, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School Model UN Conference where they engaged in parliamentary procedures, delivered speeches and debated to reach agreements with delegates.

Sponsor
Support The Indy - Year-End Ask

Under the guidance of club adviser, English teacher Melisa Gacevic, the students researched their assignments and developed opening speeches and position papers in preparation for the conference.

They represented different nations on various committees, including the World Health Organization, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Silicon Valley Bank, the Paris Peace Conference and the Joint Crisis Committee.

Freshman Abigail Choi won an Outstanding Delegate award for her role as Antony Blinken on the U.S. Joint Crisis Committee.

“Attending the MASMUNC conference was an experience that stood out from any other club activity I participated in so far here at my time at HIS,” Choi said. “It provided me with an insight to the difficulties that come with being a delegate while providing an opportunity to connect with other peers trying to solve real-world problems. Being surrounded with other students my age from across New York State while arguing for directives to be passed was the highlight of my weekend and this year.”

Junior Mohun Desai, who represented former prime minister of the United Kingdom David Lloyd George on the Paris Peace Conference Committee, said he had a memorable experience.

“Being a part of the Paris Peace Committee was a wonderful collaborative experience, as each delegate from various schools represented a nation who was affected by World War I,” Desai said. “We were given the ability to alter the aftermath of the war. We all tried to compromise with each other, and it was very cool debating geopolitical and pressing issues. As a delegation, Irvington was able to improve their public speaking and negotiation skills in front of delegates from around the New York City area.”

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

Irvington High Students Debate Global Issues at Model UN Conference

December 17, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Members of the Model United Nations Club at Irvington High School recently participated in the Masters School...
Read More
Like Yourself First

Like Yourself First

December 16, 2023
LIKE YOURSELF FIRST: Self-love vs. Selfies By Krista Madsen– PYRAMID SCHEMES The first thing I do when I post my essays on...
Read More
A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

A Night for Suicide Awareness Slated at Sleepy Hollow High

December 13, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Peggy Noonan wishes her son, Kevin, had openly discussed the anguish he surely endured before he took...
Read More
It’s All Pelvic Floor

It’s All Pelvic Floor

December 13, 2023
The old brewery at 145 Palisades Street in Dobbs Ferry continues to fill out with an eclectic mix of businesses,...
Read More
Irvington Recreation & Parks Department – Winter Session

Irvington Recreation & Parks Department – Winter Session

December 13, 2023
Ballet -  3 years & older Fridays - Various times Explore Cooking  - 1st grade & older - Various days/times...
Read More
Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

Voters Approve $87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond

December 13, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Tarrytown School District were in a holiday spirit Tuesday as they overwhelmingly approved an...
Read More
Appeals Court Hands New York’s Redistricting Decision Back to the Politicians

Appeals Court Hands New York’s Redistricting Decision Back to the Politicians

December 12, 2023
This story has been updated: By Barrett Seaman-- The 4-3 vote by the New York State Court of Appeals ordering...
Read More
Phelps Opens State-of-the-Art Neurosurgery Center

Phelps Opens State-of-the-Art Neurosurgery Center

December 11, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- An array of doctors, administrators, board members and executives from Northwell Health gathered Monday at Phelps Hospital...
Read More
$87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond on Ballot Tuesday

$87M Tarrytown Capital School Bond on Ballot Tuesday

December 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Tarrytown School District will be heading to the polls Tuesday to decide on an...
Read More
A Bad Day For Bowman

A Bad Day For Bowman

December 7, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- A day after County Executive George Latimer officially launched a primary campaign against him, 16th District Congressman...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
23 views
bookmark icon