Masters School Graduation
Irvington News
School News

Irvington High Student Earns Medal for Scientific Research

June 23, 2025

Irvington High School student Deven Choksi earned a bronze medal at the prestigious International Genius Olympiad, held at the Rochester Institute of Technology from June 9-13.

The event brought together students from 69 countries, showcasing 1,698 projects across science, robotics, art, speech, coding and business.

Choksi presented his original research project, “Defining the Relationship Between the Foliar Nematode L. crenatae mccanni and Beech Leaf Disease,” which he conducted at the O’Hara Nature Center in Irvington under the mentorship of CJ Reilly. His work earned him entry into the international competition after he placed third at the Westchester Science & Engineering Fair earlier this year.

“To be recognized at this international conference is an incredible honor,” Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “We are so proud of Deven and his commitment to his research.”

 

