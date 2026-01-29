Community NewsIrvington News Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination Published 4 days ago4d ago • Bookmarks: 80 January 29, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo— Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold Key Award and an American Voices nomination for his creative nonfiction piece, “Boca Brag and Schmear.” Greenbarg submitted his entry to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in November and was notified of his achievement as first-round results were released. His work stood out among submissions for its originality, skill, and strong personal voice, hallmarks of the prestigious Scholastic Awards program.Support our Sponsors “Boca Brag and Schmear” is a creative nonfiction essay that offers a satirical yet empathetic look at life inside a luxury retirement community. Structured as a series of morning dispatches from the “Bagel Room,” the narrative follows a young man on a spring break trip to Boca Raton with his grandmother, blending humor with reflection and cultural insight. The American Voices Award is part of a national scholarship initiative supported by Dav and Sayuri Pilkey. Approximately 150 student works nationwide are selected each year as American Voices or American Visions nominees, with each nomination carrying a $500 scholarship. To be considered, students must first earn a regional Gold Key award, after which nominated works advance to national-level judging. Greenbarg wrote “Boca Brag and Schmear” last spring as part of his AP Language and Composition coursework. His achievement continues a recent tradition of excellence in writing at Irvington High School, as another student earned the same honors last year. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Lifestyles Puberty in Hiding February 1, 2026 PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination January 29, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold... Read More Environmental News GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program January 28, 2026 The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week. In this, the third year... Read More Lifestyles First Place, Last Pickle January 28, 2026 FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my... Read More Community NewsHealth News Medical Advice During A Snowstorm January 25, 2026 It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going... Read More ArdsleySchool News Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest January 25, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Immigrants: We Are The Heartbeat Of Tarrytown January 24, 2026 By Tsisnami “Sissy” Sakvarlishvili-- I did not come to the United States looking for charity. I came looking for opportunity—and... Read More Lifestyles In/scrutable January 24, 2026 IN/SCRUTABLE: Are lighter eyes easier to read or too much to bear? By Krista Madsen Last week I had fun going to... Read More Community NewsGreenburgh News VOLUNTEER LINKS FOR SNOW ANGELS AND LINK OF VENDORS WHO WILL SHOVEL FOR A FEE January 24, 2026 Tomorrow’s snowstorm is going to be a big one. Our Greenburgh snow angels are all volunteers, and we don’t have... Read More Community NewsHastings-on-HudsonSchool News Hastings School Honors Dr. King Jr. with Annual Peace March January 19, 2026 By Rick Pezzullo--- Hillside School students and staff came together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.... Read More 80 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint