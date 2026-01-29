Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold Key Award and an American Voices nomination for his creative nonfiction piece, “Boca Brag and Schmear.”

Greenbarg submitted his entry to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in November and was notified of his achievement as first-round results were released. His work stood out among submissions for its originality, skill, and strong personal voice, hallmarks of the prestigious Scholastic Awards program.

Support our Sponsors





“Boca Brag and Schmear” is a creative nonfiction essay that offers a satirical yet empathetic look at life inside a luxury retirement community. Structured as a series of morning dispatches from the “Bagel Room,” the narrative follows a young man on a spring break trip to Boca Raton with his grandmother, blending humor with reflection and cultural insight.

The American Voices Award is part of a national scholarship initiative supported by Dav and Sayuri Pilkey. Approximately 150 student works nationwide are selected each year as American Voices or American Visions nominees, with each nomination carrying a $500 scholarship.

To be considered, students must first earn a regional Gold Key award, after which nominated works advance to national-level judging.

Greenbarg wrote “Boca Brag and Schmear” last spring as part of his AP Language and Composition coursework.

His achievement continues a recent tradition of excellence in writing at Irvington High School, as another student earned the same honors last year.