Irvington High Senior Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist

Brooke Dunefsky
May 2, 2022

Irvington High School senior Brooke Dunefsky has been named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Semifinalist. She is one of 620 students to advance to the final round of the competition.

“Brooke is one of the most accomplished and well-deserving students that I have worked with in my career,” school counselor Heather Attenello said. “She is impressive on and off paper and I am beyond thrilled for her.”

Established in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes and honors some of the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Students are selected for their accomplishments in many areas, including academics, creative writing, and visual and performing arts, as well as accomplishments in career and technical educational fields.

Each year, up to 161 graduating seniors are named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students.

