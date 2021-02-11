Irvington High Science Research Students Earn Medals

Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on...Read More
Fourteen members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program participated in the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, held virtually on Jan. 30. They presented their work through a PowerPoint presentation and earned several medals.
“We are so proud of each and every one of our students that competed at this competition,” said science teacher Stephanie Schilling, who advises the program with fellow teacher Nadia Parikka. “We continue to be impressed with all of their hard work and dedication. Our students definitely proved that even a pandemic cannot stop them.”
The following senior students who earned medals were:
- Eesha Thaker won second place in the Math and Engineering local category for her presentation of “Implementing N-Gram Features Extraction and Machine Learning Text Classification Techniques to Build a Detection Model to Differentiate Between Fake and Real News.”
- Isabella Berger won second place in the Earth and Environmental Science local category for her presentation of “The Impact of a Honey Bee Presence on Bumblebee Foraging Behaviors.”
- Esha Shenoy won first place in the Medicine and Health local category for her presentation of “Elucidating the Relationship Between Obesity and Mortality Rate of SARS CoV-2.”
- Katharine McLaughlin won first place in the Biological Sciences local category for her presentation of “Rate of Compartmentalization in Determining Resistance to Rapid ‘Ōhi’a Death in ‘Ōhi’a Trees.”
- Anshuman Das won first place in the Neurology local category for his presentation of “The Effect of Ferroptotic Inhibitors on Cell Death Induced by Sodium Arsenite Formed Stress Granules.”
