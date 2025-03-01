Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Irvington News

Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble

• Bookmarks: 8

Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District)
March 1, 2025

Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern Division’s honor ensemble. She will play in its 2025 festival concert in April. Brenner, an alto, will sing as a member of the 200-person mixed chorus.

“Gabriella is a talented, dedicated, responsible musician who consistently works toward bettering her craft,” music teacher Stephen DiGiovanni said. “We could not be more proud of her, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her as she pursues her passion for music.”

Performances will be held on April 27 at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Connecticut.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Newington Cropsey Birds 2025 art show
Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble

Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble

March 1, 2025
Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern...
Read More
First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved

February 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and...
Read More
Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

February 26, 2025
Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service...
Read More
Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail

Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail

February 26, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- This Friday, February 28, Red Hat on the River will introduce an award-winning cocktail: The Darth Veda,...
Read More
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

February 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates....
Read More
Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington

February 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a...
Read More
Bring Your Kids to Work Decade

Bring Your Kids to Work Decade

February 25, 2025
BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DECADE: How Resolute is your desk? By Krista Madsen Plenty of previously professional women talk about the...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ

Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ

February 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A daughter’s fear and parental concerns gave way to unbridled joy when Sleepy Hollow’s Kamile Contreras emerged...
Read More
Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

February 24, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Town Hall Theater. Barring...
Read More
Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community

February 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Last week, Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity, did what he does best:...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
151 views
bookmark icon