Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble
March 1, 2025
Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern Division’s honor ensemble. She will play in its 2025 festival concert in April. Brenner, an alto, will sing as a member of the 200-person mixed chorus.
“Gabriella is a talented, dedicated, responsible musician who consistently works toward bettering her craft,” music teacher Stephen DiGiovanni said. “We could not be more proud of her, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her as she pursues her passion for music.”
Performances will be held on April 27 at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Connecticut.
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble
March 1, 2025
Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern...Read More
First Cannabis Dispensary in Tarrytown Approved
February 27, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Purchasing cannabis products in the rivertowns has become easier with businesses already opened in Sleepy Hollow and...Read More
Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society
February 26, 2025
Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service...Read More
Irvington’s Award-Winning, Locally-Sourced Cocktail
February 26, 2025
By Shana Liebman-- This Friday, February 28, Red Hat on the River will introduce an award-winning cocktail: The Darth Veda,...Read More
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates
February 26, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates....Read More
Last Call for Bulldog Gallery Participants, Sponsors in Irvington
February 26, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Time is running out for sponsors and artists to register to participate in what has become a...Read More
Bring Your Kids to Work Decade
February 25, 2025
BRING YOUR KIDS TO WORK DECADE: How Resolute is your desk? By Krista Madsen Plenty of previously professional women talk about the...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Overcomes Odds to Become Female Wrestling Champ
February 24, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- A daughter’s fear and parental concerns gave way to unbridled joy when Sleepy Hollow’s Kamile Contreras emerged...Read More
Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees
February 24, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Town Hall Theater. Barring...Read More
Gullotta House Gives Back to the Community
February 23, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Last week, Matthew Gullotta, founder and president of the Gullotta House charity, did what he does best:...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.