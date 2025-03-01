Irvington High School’s Gabriella Brenner to Perform in Prestigious All-Eastern Music Ensemble

March 1, 2025

Irvington High School senior Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform with the prestigious National Association for Music Educators Eastern Division’s honor ensemble. She will play in its 2025 festival concert in April. Brenner, an alto, will sing as a member of the 200-person mixed chorus.

“Gabriella is a talented, dedicated, responsible musician who consistently works toward bettering her craft,” music teacher Stephen DiGiovanni said. “We could not be more proud of her, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for her as she pursues her passion for music.”

Performances will be held on April 27 at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, Connecticut.