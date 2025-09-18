Irvington News Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 8 Irvington High School Ensemble members (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District) September 18, 2025 A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s Area All-State ensembles for its 2025 festival concert on Oct. 30. Performing with the Symphony Orchestra are sophomore Harrison Lorenz (cello), junior Abigail Choi (viola), and seniors Lucy Acharekar (violin) and Lila Nolan (bass). Performing with the String Orchestra are sophomore Abigail Spies (violin), juniors Ethan Lin (violin) and Navin Vasudev (viola) and senior Simran Jain (cello). Performing with the Mixed Choir are sophomores Kavi Manchanda (bass) and Ciara Walker (soprano) and junior Orian Ben-Ari (soprano). Performing with the Treble Choir are juniors Suhani Arya (alto), Allie Kaye (soprano) and Lily Korb (soprano). “These students are extremely talented and dedicated,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “It is such an honor to be accepted to this program and as a department, we are so proud of them.”Support our Sponsors WCSMA is a county unit of the New York State School Music Association and the National Association for Music Educators (NAfME). The students were chosen based on auditions at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Festival. The highest-scoring students at the festival were invited to apply to participate in the Area All-State music ensembles. Performances will be held at SUNY Purchase on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Irvington News Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles September 18, 2025 A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law September 17, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after... Read More Community NewsLifestylesSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes September 17, 2025 By Barrett Seaman-- Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology September 16, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical... Read More Back to School NewsCommunity News The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom September 16, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that... Read More Environmental NewsHealth News Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson September 16, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding. Satellite... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns SportsTop News Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement September 15, 2025 This story has been updated By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow News Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester September 14, 2025 By Barrett Seaman— The swimmers, 113 in number by the time they hit the water, were not yet in sight... Read More Top News Local Villages Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks September 12, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo Local villages held separate ceremonies Thursday to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News Hastings’ Juan Delgado: Finding Joy at the Intersection of Cuisine and Couture September 12, 2025 By Sue Treiman-- If you’ve ever wondered whether hospitality and haute couture can happily coexist, Juan Delgado has the answer.... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint