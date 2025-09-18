Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles

September 18, 2025

A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s Area All-State ensembles for its 2025 festival concert on Oct. 30.

Performing with the Symphony Orchestra are sophomore Harrison Lorenz (cello), junior Abigail Choi (viola), and seniors Lucy Acharekar (violin) and Lila Nolan (bass). Performing with the String Orchestra are sophomore Abigail Spies (violin), juniors Ethan Lin (violin) and Navin Vasudev (viola) and senior Simran Jain (cello). Performing with the Mixed Choir are sophomores Kavi Manchanda (bass) and Ciara Walker (soprano) and junior Orian Ben-Ari (soprano). Performing with the Treble Choir are juniors Suhani Arya (alto), Allie Kaye (soprano) and Lily Korb (soprano).

“These students are extremely talented and dedicated,” said Debra McCumber, high school band director and music department chair. “It is such an honor to be accepted to this program and as a department, we are so proud of them.”

WCSMA is a county unit of the New York State School Music Association and the National Association for Music Educators (NAfME). The students were chosen based on auditions at last spring’s NYSSMA Solo Festival. The highest-scoring students at the festival were invited to apply to participate in the Area All-State music ensembles.

Performances will be held at SUNY Purchase on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.