School News Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament Published 45 mins ago45 mins ago • Bookmarks: 1 Irvington High School’s Debate Club members earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic (Photo courtesy of the Irvington Union Free School District) December 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10 at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens. They competed against students from more than 20 area high schools. Club advisor Jennifer Lentini said the Irvington debaters did incredibly well in their first JV level in-person competition. Elliot Riseman and Maxwell Ma earned fifth place in the JV public forum, while Riseman also finished fourth in the overall best speaker awards for the division. Maren Piersol and Tane Kim won the JV division and finished in second and first place, respectively, for best speaker awards. In addition, novice debaters Harlan Flamm and Mohun Desai and first-time debaters Lucy Acherakar and Max Bloom had an outstanding performance. Read or leave a comment on this story... School News Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament December 15, 2022 Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations December 15, 2022 Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors,... Read More Arts & Entertainment The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation December 13, 2022 By W.B. King— There’s no question that it’s easier to buy books online, but as more independent bookstores open locally,... Read More Governor Mario Cuomo BridgeTop News Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge December 13, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the... Read More Bulletin Board Schedule for Ossining’s Winter Market December 12, 2022 Read More Obituaries Paul “Babe” Dinan December 12, 2022 Paul "Babe" Dinan, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a brief illness.... Read More Letters to the Editor When Walking at Night, Wear Reflectors December 11, 2022 Every night when I drive home I see pedestrians in dark clothing walking. It's difficult to see them from a... Read More Bulletin Board This Weekend • Fri & Sat: Bill Charlap Trio | Sun: Closed for the holidays December 10, 2022 Westchester's Premier Jazz Club • • • • • 1 Dixon Lane Tarrytown, NY • (914) 631-1000 View this email... Read More Letters to the Editor When Are We Going to Do Something About the Leaf Blowers? December 9, 2022 Dear Editors - Yet another late Fall day passes in bucolic Irvington and the endless drone of gas-powered leaf blowers... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown NewsTop News Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront December 8, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The caretakers of a fireboat that just achieved preliminary historical preservation status are lobbying Tarrytown officials to... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint