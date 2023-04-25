Sponsor
You Can Be in a Hud Indy Ad Too
Irvington News

Irvington High School Students Design Habitat for Local Wildlife

The Environmental Club at Irvington High School participated in a project to help increase the biodiversity of the High School and Middle School campus. (Photo courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District)
April 25, 2023

On Earth Day, the Environmental Club at Irvington High School participated in a project to help increase the biodiversity of the High School and Middle School campus. The idea stemmed from a desire of the district’s Wellness/Sustainability Committee to mow less and allow more natural wildlife to flourish. The students planted 500 native wetland species in the stormwater retention basin on the west side of the school. The goal of this project is to transform the area into a thriving habitat that can support local wildlife. This represents the first step of a project that will span several years.

Science teacher and Environmental Club adviser Alex Lengers declared the project a great success.

Sponsor
  • Duck Derby - Patriots Park - April 29, 2023
  • Donate to The Hudson Independent

“The students were involved in every step of the process from conceptualization, then planning, and finally implementation,” Lengers said.  “The kids were into it the whole time and worked extremely hard. We were able to get all 500 plants into the ground!”

The next step is to fill in the remaining empty spaces in the grid with cardboard. These won’t need to have holes cut in them or be measured. Instead, the cardboard will serve as a barrier which will hopefully kill the grass underneath. In the fall the students will spread a mix of seeds in those spaces.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Irvington High School Students Design Habitat for Local Wildlife

Irvington High School Students Design Habitat for Local Wildlife

April 25, 2023
On Earth Day, the Environmental Club at Irvington High School participated in a project to help increase the biodiversity of...
Read More
Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections

Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections

April 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- On Tuesday, May 16, residents in four local school districts will have the opportunity to go to...
Read More
Irvington Middle School Seventh Graders Take a Field Trip to Philadelphia

Irvington Middle School Seventh Graders Take a Field Trip to Philadelphia

April 24, 2023
The seventh grade journeyed to the great city of Philadelphia in April, where they extended their learning within their recent...
Read More
Scams Target the Elderly

Scams Target the Elderly

April 23, 2023
The scams get trickier and the victims get older. On Wednesday, April 19th, a man approached an elderly woman in...
Read More
Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities

Thursday Club Gala Funds Expansion of Paws Crossed Facilities

April 22, 2023
Adopting a Roaring Twenties theme in honor of its 101st year of raising money for local causes, the rivertowns-based Thursday...
Read More
The Era of the Heat Pump is Here

The Era of the Heat Pump is Here

April 22, 2023
The Era of the Heat Pump is Here And left its silver alien tubes all over my house By Krista Madsen– To...
Read More
A Pre-Earth Day Ambush of Killer Shrubs

A Pre-Earth Day Ambush of Killer Shrubs

April 20, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Out in the Irvington Woods on a sunny afternoon, some two dozen men and women in jeans...
Read More
KT Tunstall Returns to The Tarrytown Music Hall Armed with ‘NUT,’ a New Album Exploring the Human Condition

KT Tunstall Returns to The Tarrytown Music Hall Armed with ‘NUT,’ a New Album Exploring the Human Condition

April 20, 2023
By W.B. King-- While perhaps a strange alchemy, elemental science and an appreciation for punk-folk music inspired a young girl...
Read More
Multicultural Magic On Display In Dobbs Ferry Fair

Multicultural Magic On Display In Dobbs Ferry Fair

April 19, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--      Culture and cuisine carried the day on April 15 as Dobbs Ferry Schools’ PTSA International Fair...
Read More
Holtec Pauses Plans to Discharge Wastewater from Indian Point

Holtec Pauses Plans to Discharge Wastewater from Indian Point

April 18, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Nine days after creating a community stir by announcing it would be moving up the date to...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon