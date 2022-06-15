Irvington High School Sophomores Earn Top Awards at Somers Science Fair

June 15, 2022

Members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program earned the top awards at the Somers Science Fair on June 4. The sophomores were among 476 students from 35 schools who attended the competition.

According to organizers, the competition allows first-year science research students to present their intended research design in a formal setting and demonstrate sound scientific thinking and insight.

Simone Bohdanowycz – third place in Medicine and Health.

Niki DeNardo – second place in Medicine and Health.

Leila Fanfarillo – first place in Behavioral Science.

Stuart Graeber – third place in Physics.

Riley Khan – first place in Animal Science.

Maxwell Ma – second place in Medicine and Health.

Will Neubauer – first place in Animal Science.

Keira Nyarady – second place in Medicine and Health.

Maren Peirsol – third place in Animal Science.

Daniel Strauss – second place in Environmental Science.

Chris Zorn – second place in Biochemistry.

“All our students did a phenomenal job designing their posters, and they presented so professionally and with such enthusiasm,” co-advisers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “It was exciting to see them present in person, something our seniors haven’t even had the ability to do. We are so proud of them and wish them well this summer as they work with their mentors towards their research goals.”

