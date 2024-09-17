Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts

September 17, 2024

Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform as an alto vocalist with the prestigious New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) All-State Treble Chorus, while Shaleen Thaker has been named an alternate cellist for the All-State Orchestra.

“We are so proud of what these two outstanding young musicians have achieved and look forward to seeing them pursue their passion for music at an advanced level,” Irvington High School chorus teacher Stephen DiGiovanni said.

Brenner and Thaker have been deeply involved in the school’s music programs throughout their academic careers. Brenner has previously participated in All-State and All-County festivals, and Thaker has performed in All-County events. Both students are also eligible to apply for participation in this year’s upcoming All-Eastern conference ensembles.

“Being selected for these conference ensembles is the highest musical achievement for students in New York State,” Irvington High School orchestra teacher Shadman Mirza said. “Shaleen worked tirelessly for months, and we’re so proud to see all of his hard work pay off.”

The students were chosen based on auditions held during last spring’s NYSSMA solo evaluation festival. The highest-scoring students, demonstrating the most advanced skills, were invited to participate in the All-State music ensembles. The concerts will take place in Rochester, New York, from Dec. 7-8.

