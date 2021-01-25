Irvington High School Seniors Commit to Playing Sports in College

January 25, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Six Irvington High School seniors recently announced their commitment to play sports at colleges across the country in the fall.

Max Forte has committed to track and field at Duke University in Division I, which is the highest level of intercollegiate athletics sanctioned by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Grace Brady has committed to swimming in Division III at Middlebury College, and Aine Cleary has committed to playing lacrosse in Division III at Hamilton College.

Ian Schwam has committed to wrestling in Division III at New York University, and Connor Vincent has committed to swimming in Division III at New York University. Earlier in the school year, standout basketball player Grace Thybulle committed to play basketball in Division I at Yale University.

