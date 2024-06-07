Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 10 June 7, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June 1, and six walked away with first place honors. Irvington competed against more than 700 students from across Westchester County at the poster competition, where first-year science research students presented their proposed research.Support our Sponsors “All of our students did a great job preparing their poster and practicing their presentation,” Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the next two years.” Winning first place awards were Madeline Barth (Behavior Science), Max Bloom (Medicine and Health), Teresa Brady (Animal Science), Laurel Neubauer (Cellular and Molecular Biology), Sabrina Pasternak (Medicine and Health) and Simon Silverman (Medicine and Health). Earning second place awards were Lucy Acharekar (Medicine and Health), Michael Carron (Environmental Sciences), Anna Dorokhova (Animal Science), Jordana Laks (Medicine and Health), Daisy Lamb (Animal Science), Alyssa Magallon (Animal Science) and Eva Sandoval (Medicine and Health). Third place awards were won by Leah Brandstaedter (Medicine and Health), Daisy Hodges (Medicine and Health), Amber Lai (Behavioral Science), Lila Nolan (Environmental Science) and Laiba Shaukat (Medicine and Health). Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards June 7, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June... Read More Historic RivertownsTarrytown News Tarrytown to Correct Error on Historic Monument on Juneteenth June 6, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown is going to commemorate Juneteenth by correcting an error on an historic monument... Read More Community News Westchester Community Foundation Makes a Name Change June 6, 2024 For those familiar with the Westchester Community Foundation (WCF), the grantmaking organization that donates $2-to-$3 million annually to a wide... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort June 4, 2024 By Sue Treiman-- Dozens of Dobbs Ferry homeowners are seeking a moratorium on future development in an village neighborhood, the... Read More Government & Politics Mondaire Jones Backs George Latimer Over Incumbent Jamaal Bowman June 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- There was a time—right after they first arrived in Congress in January of 2021—when Jamaal Bowman, representing... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Shames JCC on the Hudson Celebrates Expanded Space June 4, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- More than 200 guests last week celebrated the widely anticipated expanded space at The Harold & Elaine... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Perspective June 1, 2024 PERSPECTIVE: All the angles on what "is" from the ISS By Krista Madsen– When I was a kid, I wanted to be... Read More Arts & EntertainmentHastings-on-Hudson Avid Vinyl Fans Descend on Hastings for Record Riot May 31, 2024 The Record Riot brought plenty of LPs to Hastings-on-Hudson, which already has its very own record store for vinyl lovers... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps and Hospital Workers Reach Tentative Agreement on Pay and Benefits May 31, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Bargainers for 1199 SEIU, the union representing healthcare workers and nurses at Phelps Hospital, announced that they... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News Former Greenburgh-Graham School Officials Charged with Stealing Funds May 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The former superintendent of schools and security system specialist of the Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District in... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint