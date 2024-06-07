Irvington High School Science Research Students Earn Awards

June 7, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Twenty-seven members of Irvington High School’s Science Research program competed at the Somers Science Fair on June 1, and six walked away with first place honors.

Irvington competed against more than 700 students from across Westchester County at the poster competition, where first-year science research students presented their proposed research.

“All of our students did a great job preparing their poster and practicing their presentation,” Science Research teachers Amy Ma and Nadia Parikka said. “We can’t wait to see what they accomplish in the next two years.”

Winning first place awards were Madeline Barth (Behavior Science), Max Bloom (Medicine and Health), Teresa Brady (Animal Science), Laurel Neubauer (Cellular and Molecular Biology), Sabrina Pasternak (Medicine and Health) and Simon Silverman (Medicine and Health).

Earning second place awards were Lucy Acharekar (Medicine and Health), Michael Carron (Environmental Sciences), Anna Dorokhova (Animal Science), Jordana Laks (Medicine and Health), Daisy Lamb (Animal Science), Alyssa Magallon (Animal Science) and Eva Sandoval (Medicine and Health).

Third place awards were won by Leah Brandstaedter (Medicine and Health), Daisy Hodges (Medicine and Health), Amber Lai (Behavioral Science), Lila Nolan (Environmental Science) and Laiba Shaukat (Medicine and Health).