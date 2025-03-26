Irvington High School names valedictorian and salutatorian of Class of 2025

March 26, 2025

Irvington High School has named its accomplished seniors Scarlett Zumbro and Scott Zinman as valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2025. These outstanding students have demonstrated exceptional dedication to academic excellence, leadership and service throughout their high school careers.

Both Zumbro and Zinman expressed their gratitude for this recognition, attributing their success to perseverance, motivation and the unwavering support of their families, friends and teachers.

“To me, valedictorian is not about recognizing my grades, but about honoring the hard work and commitment that I demonstrated,” Zumbro said. “I am proud to close the book on my high school career knowing that I left it all on the table.”

Reflecting on her time at Irvington, Zumbro described a community defined by collaboration and encouragement.

“I am confident that I can maintain relationships with my close friends, but I will most miss the random interactions with people I’d see in the hallways or run into around town – those comforting moments of connection that made each day special,” she said.

Beyond the classroom, Zumbro has been deeply involved in both her school and the larger community. A four-year member of the lacrosse and tennis teams, she has also played an active role in the Positive Impact Club and Peer Leadership. Her commitment to service includes volunteering at a local farmers market to promote composting and founding Project Pathways, an initiative dedicated to creating an inclusive space for neurodiverse teens. She has also worked with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation to develop support resources for at-risk teens and conducted research on telehealth treatment for substance use disorders. Additionally, Zumbro played a key role in organizing Neurodiversity Week at Irvington schools, promoting awareness and inclusion.

Her many accolades include National Honor Society, AP scholar with distinction and recognition at the Somers Science Fair. She is a three-time winner of a Silver Key from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition. She has also received the social studies achievement of excellence award, Peter Oley Historian’s Award for Excellent Research and Presentation of a History Paper, Harvard Book Award and Marra Awards in math and history.

In the fall, she will attend Brown University, where she plans to study economics and behavioral decision sciences.

For Zinman, being named salutatorian reflects his dedication, perseverance and meticulous approach to academics. A passionate student-athlete, he acknowledges the profound impact of his cross-country and track teammates on his high school experience.

“Irvington has provided me with the comfort and support of a small-town community which I will greatly miss,” he said. “While running is considered an individual sport, the community aspect has been so impactful for me. In cross-country we always say, ‘stick with the pack.’ I will miss ‘the pack.’ I will also miss all the schoolwide events like spirit week and homecoming that make the Irvington community so special.”

Zinman’s leadership and academic achievements extend far beyond the track. A dedicated member of DECA, National Honor Society and the Science Research program, he has also served as co-president of the Positive Impact Club and the Latin Club. As a student leader, he has contributed to the Community Advisory Board, Peer Leadership and the Principal’s Council. His athletic achievements include serving as captain of the varsity cross-country and track teams. In addition, he has pursued hands-on experiences outside of school as a nutrition education intern, teaching assistant, physical therapy assistant and lifeguard.

His many accolades include National Latin Exam Summa Cum Laude and Maxima Cum Laude honors, National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student status, and recognition at the Regeneron Westchester Science and Engineering Fair. He has also received the Peter Oley Historian’s Award, Dartmouth Alumni Book Club Award, Marra Award, and iASK-CAB Community Leadership Award.

This fall, Zinman will attend Cornell University, where he plans to major in nutritional sciences on a pre-med track.

Photo caption: (from left) Irvington High School has named its accomplished seniors Scarlett Zumbro and Scott Zinman as valedictorian and salutatorian of the Class of 2025.

