Irvington High School Class of 2024 Graduates at Waterfront

June 20, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 15.

Principal Jon Hirsch encouraged the graduates to maintain their core values and identity, to embrace change and become better versions of themselves.

Support our Sponsors







“Embrace the rugged flexibility that life demands,” Hirsch said. “Hold onto the core values you’ve cultivated here. Let them be your anchors, your solid foundation as you navigate new and uncharted waters. As you leave Irvington and step into the great unknown know that you carry with you the best of what this place has given you. Your journey is just beginning, and it will be filled with both constancy and transformation.”

The students were also addressed by Class President Gloria Song, Salutatorian Hanna Reich and Valedictorian Ciara Lyons.

In her address, Song’s main message was from the song “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen.” She spoke about letting go of expectations and pressures of being better than others, and paid tribute to the support of her amazing parents and the strength of her grandmother.

“Once you let go of comparison and begin to appreciate all the big and little things in life, you’ll be one step closer to achieving the greatest fulfillment,” Song said. “Let us all look back on the precious memories we made, and now look forward to our next chapter with a new perspective.”

Reich encouraged her classmates to appreciate what is in front of them, live in the present without regrets and work to accomplish all they desire, to be open to trying new things and meeting new people, and to find what makes them happy.

“I want us all to be grateful, omnipresent, open and delighted to those around us, and I hope we all fill our lives with people who epitomize these traits just as much as we do,” Reich said. “I leave you with this message: enjoy life, seize all opportunities and always remember where you came from.”

Lyons reminded her classmates that they’re not defined by their resume, but rather by the people they surround themselves with and by their heart; and encouraged them to not lose sight of what’s important in life – friends, family, faith and service.

“The truth is, nobody will remember how many goals you scored or what your GPA was. They will remember your laugh, your smile, and how you made them and others feel,” Lyons said. “They’ll remember that time you took them to get ice cream when they were feeling down. They’ll remember that joke you once told them that made milk come out of their nose. They’ll remember how you spent every Friday night working in a soup kitchen to help others. They’ll remember you.”

The following is a complete list of the Irvington High School Class of 2024:

Jason Ahn

Andrew Allen

Hannah Andrela

David Arango

Ali Arif

Christopher Asen

Jayden Aviles

Artemisa Baliaj

Sienna Berger

Amanda Berry

Matthew Besidski

Nicholas Biaggi

Ana Bjorgvinsson

Simone Bohdanowycz

Rebecca Boritz

Kenna Bradley

Gianluca Buglione

Aidan Burch

Alan Callaway

Marcus Canton

Mason Canton

Cole Caporal

Anthony Joseph Caridi

Brody Edward Castellano

Luke Cecere

Shiyun Chen

Jacob Constantine

Taoig Cypher

David DeCecchis

Sophia DeCecchis

Antonio DeLaCruz

Nikolina DeNardo

Brandon Dhanoolal

John DiLuna

Scarlett Downes

Adelais Dring

Julianna Edelman

Jake Epple

Hudson Failla

Isabelle Failla

Leila Fanfarillo

Finnian Franks

Eviatar Frechter

Emma Friedman

Brooke Olivia Furtado

Cairee Gaffin-Pickett

Sofia Natalia Garrigo

William Goh

Jonah Goldberg

Tobias Gordinier

Stuart Graeber

Alea Gray

William Francis Handfield

Annabelle Hanlon

Sahana Harsha

Kale Heuter

Yiran Huo

Daniel Hyman

Vipin Ingle

Emma Lien Jee

Katelyn Jee

Benjamin Kasoff

Jack Keltz

Jack Kempler

Conor Kenny

Tobin Kerness

Riley Khan

Cyrus Kibel

Anders Knapp

Crow Kraus

Samara Laks

Eric Lavers

Emmaline LeBuhn

Ciara Lyons

Maxwell Ma

Molly Martin

Sofia Martinez-DiLorenzo

Valentina Mayorga Alvarez

Wyatt McInerney

Kate McLaughlin

Adan Mercado

Anthony M. Mercado

Rebecca Merlos

Alyssa Miller

Indy Minkoff

Lucy Monness

Enzo Monticelli

Isabella Morabito

Sofia Morabito

Andrew Murphy

Abigail Musman

Will Neubauer

Felix Nolan

Keira Nyarady

Millicent Oke

Nathaniel Okun

Kelly Parker

Matteo Perrone

Maren Piersol

Chloe Isabella Antoinette Pisani

Adam Platzman

Samantha Quinio

William Racine

Lucas Friedman Regal

Hanna Reich

Frank Riccardi

Samuel Rimland

Elliot Riseman

Steven Rittmeyer

Alexis Rosario

Amanda Rose

Sofia Rosenblatt

Ava Rubin

James Kenneth Ruffler Jr.

Patrick William Rushford

Clara Rushton

John Victor Samples

Michelle Sanchez

Matthew Joseph Santiago Tavares

Justin Schoenfarber

Julian Schutz

Hasin Shaukat

Sarah Shevrin

Ethan Shtifman

Caitlin Sims

Gloria Song

Leonardo Sosa Freire

Daniel Strauss

Megan Swift

Gabriel Tatz

Carleigh Taylor

Rylan Topman

Noah Trinh

Will Tuckett

Charisma Victoria Tyler

Willem Van der Wal

Milaan Vasishta

Gabriela Villavicencio

Abigail Vincent

Ava Warner

Teagan Waters

Samantha Weidler

Taro Yamamoto

Anthony Yanni

Paul Yanni

Christopher Zorn