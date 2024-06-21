Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Class of 2024 Graduates at Waterfront Published 57 mins ago57 mins ago • Bookmarks: 2 June 20, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo— Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June 15. Principal Jon Hirsch encouraged the graduates to maintain their core values and identity, to embrace change and become better versions of themselves.Support our Sponsors “Embrace the rugged flexibility that life demands,” Hirsch said. “Hold onto the core values you’ve cultivated here. Let them be your anchors, your solid foundation as you navigate new and uncharted waters. As you leave Irvington and step into the great unknown know that you carry with you the best of what this place has given you. Your journey is just beginning, and it will be filled with both constancy and transformation.” The students were also addressed by Class President Gloria Song, Salutatorian Hanna Reich and Valedictorian Ciara Lyons. In her address, Song’s main message was from the song “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen.” She spoke about letting go of expectations and pressures of being better than others, and paid tribute to the support of her amazing parents and the strength of her grandmother. “Once you let go of comparison and begin to appreciate all the big and little things in life, you’ll be one step closer to achieving the greatest fulfillment,” Song said. “Let us all look back on the precious memories we made, and now look forward to our next chapter with a new perspective.” Reich encouraged her classmates to appreciate what is in front of them, live in the present without regrets and work to accomplish all they desire, to be open to trying new things and meeting new people, and to find what makes them happy. “I want us all to be grateful, omnipresent, open and delighted to those around us, and I hope we all fill our lives with people who epitomize these traits just as much as we do,” Reich said. “I leave you with this message: enjoy life, seize all opportunities and always remember where you came from.” Lyons reminded her classmates that they’re not defined by their resume, but rather by the people they surround themselves with and by their heart; and encouraged them to not lose sight of what’s important in life – friends, family, faith and service. “The truth is, nobody will remember how many goals you scored or what your GPA was. They will remember your laugh, your smile, and how you made them and others feel,” Lyons said. “They’ll remember that time you took them to get ice cream when they were feeling down. They’ll remember that joke you once told them that made milk come out of their nose. They’ll remember how you spent every Friday night working in a soup kitchen to help others. They’ll remember you.” The following is a complete list of the Irvington High School Class of 2024: Jason Ahn Andrew Allen Hannah Andrela David Arango Ali Arif Christopher Asen Jayden Aviles Artemisa Baliaj Sienna Berger Amanda Berry Matthew Besidski Nicholas Biaggi Ana Bjorgvinsson Simone Bohdanowycz Rebecca Boritz Kenna Bradley Gianluca Buglione Aidan Burch Alan Callaway Marcus Canton Mason Canton Cole Caporal Anthony Joseph Caridi Brody Edward Castellano Luke Cecere Shiyun Chen Jacob Constantine Taoig Cypher David DeCecchis Sophia DeCecchis Antonio DeLaCruz Nikolina DeNardo Brandon Dhanoolal John DiLuna Scarlett Downes Adelais Dring Julianna Edelman Jake Epple Hudson Failla Isabelle Failla Leila Fanfarillo Finnian Franks Eviatar Frechter Emma Friedman Brooke Olivia Furtado Cairee Gaffin-Pickett Sofia Natalia Garrigo William Goh Jonah Goldberg Tobias Gordinier Stuart Graeber Alea Gray William Francis Handfield Annabelle Hanlon Sahana Harsha Kale Heuter Yiran Huo Daniel Hyman Vipin Ingle Emma Lien Jee Katelyn Jee Benjamin Kasoff Jack Keltz Jack Kempler Conor Kenny Tobin Kerness Riley Khan Cyrus Kibel Anders Knapp Crow Kraus Samara Laks Eric Lavers Emmaline LeBuhn Ciara Lyons Maxwell Ma Molly Martin Sofia Martinez-DiLorenzo Valentina Mayorga Alvarez Wyatt McInerney Kate McLaughlin Adan Mercado Anthony M. Mercado Rebecca Merlos Alyssa Miller Indy Minkoff Lucy Monness Enzo Monticelli Isabella Morabito Sofia Morabito Andrew Murphy Abigail Musman Will Neubauer Felix Nolan Keira Nyarady Millicent Oke Nathaniel Okun Kelly Parker Matteo Perrone Maren Piersol Chloe Isabella Antoinette Pisani Adam Platzman Samantha Quinio William Racine Lucas Friedman Regal Hanna Reich Frank Riccardi Samuel Rimland Elliot Riseman Steven Rittmeyer Alexis Rosario Amanda Rose Sofia Rosenblatt Ava Rubin James Kenneth Ruffler Jr. Patrick William Rushford Clara Rushton John Victor Samples Michelle Sanchez Matthew Joseph Santiago Tavares Justin Schoenfarber Julian Schutz Hasin Shaukat Sarah Shevrin Ethan Shtifman Caitlin Sims Gloria Song Leonardo Sosa Freire Daniel Strauss Megan Swift Gabriel Tatz Carleigh Taylor Rylan Topman Noah Trinh Will Tuckett Charisma Victoria Tyler Willem Van der Wal Milaan Vasishta Gabriela Villavicencio Abigail Vincent Ava Warner Teagan Waters Samantha Weidler Taro Yamamoto Anthony Yanni Paul Yanni Christopher Zorn 