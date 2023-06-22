Sponsor
Community News

Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023

June 22, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison highlighted the spirit and accomplishments of the graduates during their four years as Bulldogs and how they have enacted change in their school and community.

“Graduates, you are not replaceable, and you have forever changed the Irvington school community for the better,” Harrison said.

Students were also addressed by Board of Education President Brian Friedman, as well as honorary speaker Luciana Forte, Class President and Salutatorian Olivia Yin and Valedictorian Ryan Liu.

“Everything you experienced has come together to create your own unique, fundamental truths,” Liu said. “Those truths will guide you as you will chart your own course and be confident that wherever you land it will be a genuine reflection of yourself.”

The complete list of graduates are:

Nawel Acosta

Riley Jane Annicharico

Ingmar A. Ast

Jordan M. Baldwin

Morgan W. Balkin

Rihana M. Barber

Olivia B. Baron

Teo Barrachin

Sarah E. Bent

Olive Bohdanowycz

Claire Brady

Elizabeth Brereton

Ian Brooks

Harold Brown

Andrew Buchsbaum

Colin Patrick Callahan

Xavier Canfin

Ryan Carron

Christopher John Chuchuca

Finnian Christopher Cleary

Lily Colucci

Tikenya Commodore-Demanya

Abigail J. Constantine

Andrew D. Cortese

Michael J. Curnyn

Gabriela D’Alesssio

Janice Dalzell

Elizabeth J. De Yonker

Anton Dedvukaj

Miles Demarest

Olivia DeNardo

Sabrina DePesa

Brycen Dewalt-Williamson

Brian Diaz

Aleksia Doncov

Nico Donoian

Sienna J. Donoian

Ethan S. Dwyer

Jordyn Eckers

Luciana Forte

Claire Friedlander

Owen J. Gartlan

Maria Camila Gonzalez

Elise S. Harcsar

James N. Heins

Pierce Herte

Samantha Grace Hirschheimer

Benjamin S. Hymowitz

Sarah Hymowitz

Claire J. Johnson

Lila Juenger

Justin Kauff

Brandon L. King

Elizabeth Knudson

Daniel Phillip Kraskin

Kaitlyn Krieger

Timi Ademide Kufile

Aerim Lee

Will Leitner

Theodore Levin

Ryan Liu

Hailey Nicole Longo

Zubin Luthra

Nora MacKessy

Aidan Maffucci

Ilona R. Marinopoulos

Paul Martin

Leo James McLaughlin IV

Findley McRae

Janet Mendoza

Sonia Mendoza

Charlie Miles

Lindsay Mosberg

Anya Murphy

Nahjee Nicolas

Jacob Nierman

David Nunez

Lucy O’Connor

James Oley

Daniel Ortiz Libran

Caitlin Owen

Jessycka Parker

Kyli Parsons

Joanna Paul

Samantha Perkaj

Isabella Pescetti

Brice J Pierce

Ava Pineda-Fox

Ricky Pintado

Marissa Platt

Jack Polak

Alexandra Pollack

Amanda Raimondo

Lara Katarina Rancic

Adam Raymond

Mauricio Rivera

Talia Ruoff

Canaan Jay Salles-Spar

Clio Mae Salles-Spar

Alec Schrader

Zachary Schwartz

Justin L. Shapiro

Ella Manuelle Silva

Leo Silverman

Kyra Smith

Ronan Smith

Michael Sollecito

Isaiah Michael St. Louis

Andrew Stein

Hudson Svigals

Meika Tomita

Michael Toolan

Colby Trafton

Isaac Turano

Jake Valentzas

Sadie C. van der Spuy

Zoe Weber

Devant Webster

Dylan Wels

Isaac James Williamson

Samantha Wilson

Olivia Yin

Yun Seungchan

Andrew Zhou

Atticus Zumbro

 

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

