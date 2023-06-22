Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—
Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison highlighted the spirit and accomplishments of the graduates during their four years as Bulldogs and how they have enacted change in their school and community.
“Graduates, you are not replaceable, and you have forever changed the Irvington school community for the better,” Harrison said.
Students were also addressed by Board of Education President Brian Friedman, as well as honorary speaker Luciana Forte, Class President and Salutatorian Olivia Yin and Valedictorian Ryan Liu.
“Everything you experienced has come together to create your own unique, fundamental truths,” Liu said. “Those truths will guide you as you will chart your own course and be confident that wherever you land it will be a genuine reflection of yourself.”
The complete list of graduates are:
Nawel Acosta
Riley Jane Annicharico
Ingmar A. Ast
Jordan M. Baldwin
Morgan W. Balkin
Rihana M. Barber
Olivia B. Baron
Teo Barrachin
Sarah E. Bent
Olive Bohdanowycz
Claire Brady
Elizabeth Brereton
Ian Brooks
Harold Brown
Andrew Buchsbaum
Colin Patrick Callahan
Xavier Canfin
Ryan Carron
Christopher John Chuchuca
Finnian Christopher Cleary
Lily Colucci
Tikenya Commodore-Demanya
Abigail J. Constantine
Andrew D. Cortese
Michael J. Curnyn
Gabriela D’Alesssio
Janice Dalzell
Elizabeth J. De Yonker
Anton Dedvukaj
Miles Demarest
Olivia DeNardo
Sabrina DePesa
Brycen Dewalt-Williamson
Brian Diaz
Aleksia Doncov
Nico Donoian
Sienna J. Donoian
Ethan S. Dwyer
Jordyn Eckers
Luciana Forte
Claire Friedlander
Owen J. Gartlan
Maria Camila Gonzalez
Elise S. Harcsar
James N. Heins
Pierce Herte
Samantha Grace Hirschheimer
Benjamin S. Hymowitz
Sarah Hymowitz
Claire J. Johnson
Lila Juenger
Justin Kauff
Brandon L. King
Elizabeth Knudson
Daniel Phillip Kraskin
Kaitlyn Krieger
Timi Ademide Kufile
Aerim Lee
Will Leitner
Theodore Levin
Ryan Liu
Hailey Nicole Longo
Zubin Luthra
Nora MacKessy
Aidan Maffucci
Ilona R. Marinopoulos
Paul Martin
Leo James McLaughlin IV
Findley McRae
Janet Mendoza
Sonia Mendoza
Charlie Miles
Lindsay Mosberg
Anya Murphy
Nahjee Nicolas
Jacob Nierman
David Nunez
Lucy O’Connor
James Oley
Daniel Ortiz Libran
Caitlin Owen
Jessycka Parker
Kyli Parsons
Joanna Paul
Samantha Perkaj
Isabella Pescetti
Brice J Pierce
Ava Pineda-Fox
Ricky Pintado
Marissa Platt
Jack Polak
Alexandra Pollack
Amanda Raimondo
Lara Katarina Rancic
Adam Raymond
Mauricio Rivera
Talia Ruoff
Canaan Jay Salles-Spar
Clio Mae Salles-Spar
Alec Schrader
Zachary Schwartz
Justin L. Shapiro
Ella Manuelle Silva
Leo Silverman
Kyra Smith
Ronan Smith
Michael Sollecito
Isaiah Michael St. Louis
Andrew Stein
Hudson Svigals
Meika Tomita
Michael Toolan
Colby Trafton
Isaac Turano
Jake Valentzas
Sadie C. van der Spuy
Zoe Weber
Devant Webster
Dylan Wels
Isaac James Williamson
Samantha Wilson
Olivia Yin
Yun Seungchan
Andrew Zhou
Atticus Zumbro
Read or leave a comment on this story...
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.