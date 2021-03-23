Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians

March 23, 2021

Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest, a founding member and captain of the school’s Robotics Team, and Esha Shenoy, president of the Science Olympiad and Academic Challenge teams, were named on Monday. They lead a class of 132 seniors,

Demarest was head programmer for the Robotics Team’s creation of a robot. He is also president of Irvington’s chapter of’ the National Honor Society and, as a three-season varsity runner since freshman year, captain of the track and cross-country teams. Outside of school, Demarest has volunteered with the local Fuller Center for Housing, tutored younger students and served as counselor at a local running camp.

Shenoy is president of the Science Olympiad and Academic Challenge teams, which qualified for the National Academic Quiz Tournament for four consecutive years, placing second nationally in 2019. She was accepted as a finalist in the highly competitive Regeneron High School Science Mentorship Program. As a member of the Science Research program, she conducted her research at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and recently earned first place in the Medicine and Health category at the Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.

Both students credit their teachers and family for their success. Neither has firmed up college plans.

