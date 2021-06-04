Community NewsIrvington NewsLocal News Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Emelyn Juenger June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York State’s Science Congress, to be held at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse on June 12.Advertisement Juenger, who is a member of the Science Research Program, qualified for the competition by placing in the top five overall projects at the Tri-County Science & Technology Fair in May. She will be presenting her research, “Targeting Nociceptin Receptors in Depression: A [11C]NOP1A PET Study” via poster board. “Emelyn is the first IHS Science Research student to attend the STANYS Science Congress Competition,” said Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the program with Amy Ma and Stephanie Schilling. “This recognition is well deserved. We are so proud of her achievement and dedication to her research.” Share the News!Advertisement Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York... Read More Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Read More Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Read More Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Government News Irvington News Local News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Village Tax Rates to Rise Modestly for 2021-22 May 30, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Village tax rates will rise modestly heading into the new fiscal year June 1 as local governments... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Westchester News Irvington’s Dr. Kathy Kaufman Named to New Post at Westchester DA’s Office May 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Feeling a need for more robust analysis of prosecution patterns, Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News BLM Sign Defacement in East Irvington Breeds More BLM Signs May 25, 2021 On the eve of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Roger Burkhardt and Jane Fankhanel put a fresh Black... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint