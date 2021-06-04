Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition

June 4, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York State’s Science Congress, to be held at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse on June 12.

Juenger, who is a member of the Science Research Program, qualified for the competition by placing in the top five overall projects at the Tri-County Science & Technology Fair in May.

She will be presenting her research, “Targeting Nociceptin Receptors in Depression: A [11C]NOP1A PET Study” via poster board.

“Emelyn is the first IHS Science Research student to attend the STANYS Science Congress Competition,” said Nadia Parikka, who co-advises the program with Amy Ma and Stephanie Schilling. “This recognition is well deserved. We are so proud of her achievement and dedication to her research.”

