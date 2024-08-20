Irvington High Honored as School of Distinction

August 19, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Irvington High School has been honored as a New York State Public High School Athletic Association 2023-2024 School of Distinction, celebrating the students’ achievements in athletics and academics.

“We are incredibly proud of our athletes, coaches and teachers who work together to achieve excellence both on the field and in the classroom,” Athletic Director John Buonamano said. “This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved and reflects the character and commitment of our student-athletes!”

To earn the prestigious School of Distinction status, 100% of the school’s varsity teams must qualify and be recognized as Scholar-Athlete teams during their respective sports seasons. This year, 29 of Irvington’s varsity programs achieved this honor.

“Congratulations to all of our student-athletes, teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, assistant coaches, athletic trainers, and to our Athletic Director John Buonamano for his leadership,” Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “It is an exceptional honor for Irvington’s student-athletes to be recognized for their efforts both on and off the field.”

The School of Distinction program aims to unite athletic departments in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor. This year, Irvington is among 114 schools and among eight schools in Section 1 that earned the School of Distinction Award.