Advertisement
  • Abbott House
  • Schindler Cleaning Companies
Irvington News
Top News

Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Brian Clinton, former IHS football player (photo from his Facebook page)
August 21, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.

A report in the Suffolk Times newspaper said Clinton was a passenger in a 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Kyle Flanagan, also of Tarrytown. In the truck as well was Malcolm Pakola, another classmate. All three played together on the Irvington High School football team.

Advertisement
Advertise in The Hudson Independent - Westchester Rivertown's community news

Flanagan, according to the newspaper account, was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of his injuries, described as serious. He was later arrested for DWI. Pakola was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

“This tragic accident will impact many of us in the near-term and in the future, as each of these former students and their families are deeply connected with our school community,” wrote Dr. Harrison in his message to the Irvington school community. “In the days and weeks ahead, each of us will process this differently and many of us will benefit from discussion with family and friends. As we discuss this matter with our children, it is important that we listen closely, acknowledge their feelings, and be non-judgmental.”

According to their respective Facebook pages, Brian Clinton graduated from Union this May with a degree in Economics. Malcolm Pakola studied at the University of Delaware. Kyle Flanagan was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army upon graduation from Lafayette College.

The crash took place on Wells Road near Peconic Bay, L.I.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Help Keep Journalism Independent
Your contribution will help us continue to provide news that is pertinent to residents, businesses and students in the rivertowns of the lower Hudson Valley. Click here to donate...



Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a...
Read More
Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time

August 19, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before...
Read More
Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown

August 18, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that...
Read More
Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate

August 17, 2022
By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop...
Read More
IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022
The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore...
Read More
Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project

August 16, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,...
Read More
GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

GREENBURGH APPOINTS KOBIE POWELL CHIEF OF POLICE

August 16, 2022
The Greenburgh Town Board unanimously voted to appoint Captain Kobie Powell  to assume the position of Chief of Police of the...
Read More
Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

Rivertown Fire Fighters Strut Their Stuff for the 150th Time

August 16, 2022
Fire trucks and the men and women who work them from more than 40 departments all over the Hudson Valley...
Read More
The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

The Knives Are Out In CD-17 As Voting Starts

August 13, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— A telltale sign of a close political race is if and when it gets nasty. In today’s...
Read More
Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

Irvington Board Moves To Bring Strawberry Lane Under Village Control

August 12, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- With its twin stone walls and leafy boughs lining a straight ascent up from Broadway, Strawberry Lane...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon