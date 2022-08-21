Irvington High Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash

August 21, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College in Schenectady NY and a member of Irvington High School’s Class of 2018, died early Saturday morning from injuries suffered in a car accident in Peconic on Long Island’s North Fork, according to Suffolk County Police and confirmed by Irvington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison in a message to the school community.

A report in the Suffolk Times newspaper said Clinton was a passenger in a 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Kyle Flanagan, also of Tarrytown. In the truck as well was Malcolm Pakola, another classmate. All three played together on the Irvington High School football team.

Flanagan, according to the newspaper account, was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital for treatment of his injuries, described as serious. He was later arrested for DWI. Pakola was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

“This tragic accident will impact many of us in the near-term and in the future, as each of these former students and their families are deeply connected with our school community,” wrote Dr. Harrison in his message to the Irvington school community. “In the days and weeks ahead, each of us will process this differently and many of us will benefit from discussion with family and friends. As we discuss this matter with our children, it is important that we listen closely, acknowledge their feelings, and be non-judgmental.”

According to their respective Facebook pages, Brian Clinton graduated from Union this May with a degree in Economics. Malcolm Pakola studied at the University of Delaware. Kyle Flanagan was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Army upon graduation from Lafayette College.

The crash took place on Wells Road near Peconic Bay, L.I.

