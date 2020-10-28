Irvington ‘Grande Dame’ Barbara Denyer

October 28, 2020

Barbara Denyer, 86, a pillar in the Village of Irvington, where she lived for six decades, passed away on October 25th. “Barbara was a long-time resident of the village and devoted much of her time volunteering as an advocate for the well-being of the community,” wrote Earl Ferguson, a friend, architect and fellow contributor to village life. “She sat on many committees and initiated numerous efforts that make her beloved Irvington a better place today.”

In 2009, the Irvington board of trustees named her the Adele Warnock Good Citizenship Award winner after another village resident similarly devoted to the village. Ten years later, the Clocktower Players celebrated her contributions to theater in the village, giving her its Bravo Award for 2019.

In an article about that award, The Hudson Independent wrote:

“Denyer was in­stru­men­tal in the restora­tion of the Irv­ing­ton The­ater af­ter it fell into dis­re­pair and was shut down in 1960. Built in 1902 and hailed as avant-garde for its time, the ma­jes­tic the­ater had been the cul­tural hub of Irv­ing­ton un­til the 1950’s. But af­ter its fire es­capes came off, break­ing health and safety codes, the the­ater was con­demned and closed. In 1967, Denyer in­tro­duced Micheal Penta (long­time Irv­ing­ton High School the­ater teacher/​chore­o­g­ra­pher and Clock­tower Play­ers’ found­ing di­rec­tor) to the “dis­as­ter on the third floor!” — the di­lap­i­dated the­ater — which Denyer en­vi­sioned as a vi­brant per­for­mance space. She ac­tively en­gaged neigh­bors and friends in the ren­o­va­tion ef­fort, and se­cured the Ju­nior League’s sup­port.

In 1972, Denyer added her cre­ative flair to Irv­ing­ton’s Cen­ten­nial Cel­e­bra­tion, in­spir­ing her Mem­o­ra­bilia Ex­hibit Com­mit­tee to clean, paint, and set up ex­hibits in the or­ches­tra and bal­cony boxes to show­case the the­ater’s pos­si­bil­i­ties to the pub­lic. News­pa­per ac­counts re­flect that hun­dreds at­tended. The the­ater of­fi­cially re­opened in 1980 (at which time the Irv­ing­ton Town Hall The­ater Com­mis­sion was formed) and has pre­sented count­less the­ater, mu­sic, film, and com­mu­nity events ever since. Over the years, Denyer has gen­er­ously shared many cos­tumes from her ex­ten­sive col­lec­tion with lo­cal the­ater groups, and has do­nated a num­ber of her cos­tumes to the Irv­ing­ton His­tor­i­cal So­ci­ety.

Among Deny­er’s other pro­jects and in­valu­able ac­com­plish­ments, she co-au­thored and photo re­searched Wolfer­t’s Roost: Por­trait of a Vil­lage, the His­tory of Irv­ing­ton. She has given lively tours of the Old Cro­ton Aque­duct, and strongly ad­vo­cated for the ac­qui­si­tion of the Burn­ham Build­ing for the Irv­ing­ton Pub­lic Li­brary and apart­ments. She served on the Vil­lage Hall Se­lec­tion Com­mit­tee, re­spon­si­ble for the ren­o­va­tions of the Town Hall lobby and court­room and worked to re­store the Tiffany Read­ing Room to its orig­i­nal grandeur. Deny­er’s many con­tri­bu­tions to Irv­ing­ton have con­sis­tently helped the Vil­lage move for­ward while pre­serv­ing its rich his­tory.”

Share the News!







