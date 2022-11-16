Irvington Girls Take State Class B Soccer Title

November 16, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

Since the fourth game of what turned into a magical season, Irvington girls’ soccer coach Patrick DiBenedetto created a “spirit ball.” He wrote motivational sayings on the ball, which became a constant presence on the sideline.

The first entry, a response to early adversity, read: "Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it." The Bulldogs reacted by eventually steaming into the postseason as the top seed.



Before the semifinal round of the Class B state playoffs, aggressiveness was encouraged with the words, “Set the tone.” When the Bulldogs did that to advance to the championship game, one last stirring message was written on the ball. “Bring It Home.”

And Irvington brought it home!

The Bulldogs closed a season for the ages with an unforgettable 2-1 overtime victory against Section 5 representative Haverling for the school’s first state girls’ soccer championship. The remarkable journey from a mediocre 6-6-3 record four years ago concluded with a well-placed corner kick from Claire Friedlander that was kept alive by MVP Kaitlyn Krieger and allowed Kyli Parsons to connect with a shot that made history.

“It was an unbelievable moment,” said an emotional DiBenedetto, “when you see that ball touch the net.” It was the moment the coach dared to dream of when he created the slogan “Together We Will” four years ago. He wanted his players to feel they were part of something much bigger than themselves. And now they are.

“It’s definitely a special group. They bonded as a family from the start,” DiBenedetto said. “It doesn’t come often, so you’ve got to embrace it. Their fight for each other, their teamwork, is priceless. It’s like one in a million. It couldn’t happen to a better group.”

The team’s closeness showed during a tear-filled celebration. “I’ve played with a lot of these girls since I was five years old,” noted Friedlander, a center midfielder who is one of nine seniors on the roster. “Our chemistry gets better each year. We all get closer and our bonds get stronger.”

The Bulldogs’ determination became so great that they would not be denied through a 19-4-1 season in which they never lost to a Class B opponent. Two of the defeats were to Albertus Magnus, Class A state champions. “In terms of skill level, I think it’s always been there,” Krieger said. “But I think this year we really wanted it more than any other team.”

When DiBenedetto huddled with his players, he made sure his voice was not the only one heard. He encouraged players to speak. “It’s a value to have their input because they’re the ones out there,” he said. “These girls have a high IQ in soccer and they share that.”

Another saying became, “Hold Down the Fort.” That is exactly what defenders Keira Nyarady, Amanda Berry, Amanda Raimondo and Jules Edelman did in front of goalie Sadie VanderSpuy. VanderSpuy faced the tremendous challenge of succeeding Sara Gavagan, a phenomenal netminder who served as the Bulldogs’ lone captain last season.

VanderSpuy and the line of defense was as steady as they could be in registering nine shutouts in 16 regular-season games. They blanked five more opponents in postseason enroute to the school’s first sectional title since 2006. The Bulldogs had not advanced to the regional final since 1989.

One of the great achievements in the history of local girls’ sports received a fitting celebration. When the team bus exited the thruway at Tarrytown, it was met by a police escort that led into a parade at the village. “It was a great feeling to know that everyone is so proud of us,” said Amanda Raimondo, a senior captain. “It was great to see all of the support from the rest of Irvington.”

The players reveled in school spirit as they never have before. “Just to see teachers who have been here so long and what it means to them and the green blood that runs through our school, it’s amazing to see how much everybody cares,” Krieger said.

Hold down the fort. Set the tone. Bring it home.