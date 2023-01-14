Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Soccer Team Honored Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 10 January 13, 2023 The Irvington High School girls’ varsity soccer team was recognized this week by the Greenburgh Town Board for its historic season—winning the school’s first Class B Championship with an impressive 19-4-1 record. Read or leave a comment on this story... Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns Sports Dobbs Ferry Senior Honored as Region’s Premier Swimmer January 14, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Passion and talent allowed Lucy Walker to emerge as state champion in the 200-yard freestyle and to... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Soccer Team Honored January 13, 2023 The Irvington High School girls' varsity soccer team was recognized this week by the Greenburgh Town Board for its historic... Read More Tarrytown NewsTop News Man Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison for Murder of Tarrytown Mother January 12, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A New York City man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in prison for the... Read More Arts & Entertainment A Chance for Kids to Learn Jazz ‘Improv’ January 12, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Jazz drummer Ron Vincent smiles and watches his bandmates approvingly as he plays. The veteran musician’s passion... Read More Government & Politics Imamura Nominated to Fill Shimsky’s Legislature Seat January 11, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— District leaders and Democratic party activists gathered Tuesday evening in Hastings’ James Harmon Community Center, where they... Read More Community News The Importance of Reporting “Close to the Ground” January 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- News stories about Long Island Congressman George Santos’ bogus claims about his background, education and employment continue... Read More Environmental NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo Bridge Schumer Secures $2.8 Million for RiverWalk Connection to the Bridge and Route 9 January 10, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The fruit of the federal government’s $1.7 trillion Omnibus Spending package, signed into law at year’s end,... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Board Honors Abinanti and Brennan January 9, 2023 With the new year comes change and with it the chance to honor those moving on from active rolls in... Read More Community NewsGovernor Mario Cuomo Bridge FOR WHOM THE BRIDGE GETS LIT January 5, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Most rivertown residents are aware that on certain holidays (e.g. Christmas, Fourth of July), the New York... Read More Government & PoliticsHealth NewsTarrytown News Tarrytown Board Passes Zoning Restrictions for Retail Cannabis Dispensaries January 4, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees Tuesday approved zoning amendments regarding the regulation of cannabis retail dispensaries. The... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint