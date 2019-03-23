Irvington Girls Reach Finals of Class B Federation Cup

By Rick Pezzullo

The Irvington High School girls’ basketball team is one win away from adding another championship to its impressive legacy.

The Section 1 Class B champion Bulldogs easily defeated shorthanded Holy Trinity Friday 62-37 in the semifinals of the Class B Federation Cup and will square off against Brooklyn Law and Technology Sunday at noon in the finals in Glens Falls.

Irvington, which came into the game 27-1, outscored Holy Trinity (10-14) 19-2 in the third quarter to break the game open, led by senior Mia Mascone, who scored nine of her game-high 17 points.

Holy Trinity started four freshmen and dressed only eight players.

Irvington won its sixth state championship earlier this month with a 71-38 route of Section 5 champion Midlakes in Troy.

“Our motto has always been to ‘Hold the Rope.’ But toward the end of the season we kept saying, ‘Find a way,’’’ longtime Coach Gina Maher said following the team’s state title victory. “They found a way.”