Irvington Girls Open Playoffs with Win over Briarcliff

February 27, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

The opportunity to play girls’ basketball under legendary coach Gina Maher at Irvington can be both a burden and a blessing.

Expectations are always high and the pressure to meet them is intense. Every team wants to make the deep postseason run that is almost a perennial event. No one wants to be remembered as being part of a squad that makes a quick exit.

The Bulldogs struggled with roiling emotions when they opened the playoffs on Saturday before they settled down and dispatched visiting Briarcliff, 49-35.

“We came out a little bit nervous,” said senior center Katie LeBuhn. “I think having this win will do really good things to calm our nerves and show that we can play with the best of them.”

Irvington, shaking off rust from a layoff that lasted more than two weeks, won for the l6th time in 2l games. Although the Bulldogs never trailed, they had trouble putting away the determined visitors and were tied l9-l9 early in the third quarter before they smashed open the contest with a run of l3 unanswered points. The spree was comprised of points from five different players, underscoring the team’s depth.

“They came back and tied it up,” noted senior Sara Gavagan. “We just needed that push to say, ‘This is our court. We’re here to show them what we can do. We shook off all the nerves and all the rust from not playing and started playing as a team. We started running our offenses.”

Freshman Alyson Raimondo and LeBuhn stepped up big offensively with l7 and l3 points, respectively. Gavagan crashed the boards for l2 rebounds.

Maher called it a “blue collar” win, a description that could be attached to so many of her more than 700 victories. “That’s what we live and die by,” she said.

Blue collar triumphs typically stem from suffocating defense. That is the brand of “D” the Bulldogs definitely played. They pressured ballhandlers. They clogged passing lanes. They made sure nothing came easily for the mistake-prone Bears.

Briarcliff Coach Denise Hamlin noted that her team had no one tall enough to offset LeBuhn. “Our (lack of) height hurt us, but you can’t take it away,” Hamlin said. “They played a great game. They took us out of our rhythm.”

LeBuhn said of the imposing presence she can provide, “I think that it’s a pretty big factor. I think it’s a bigger factor off the ball than on the ball. There are things we get on the defensive end because of my size, being big in the middle and covering the passing lanes and just kind of being an intimidating presence.”

LeBuhn has come to expect her team to play staunch defense. “I think it is one of the best aspects of our game,” she said. “Going into games like this, our whole team is looking to play really tough defense, get rebounds, get steals and that catalyzes our whole game.”

Raimondo could not wait to enter the gym for the first playoff game of her promising career. She arrived two hours early with her sister, Amanda, a junior, to take as many shots as many shots as possible.

Once the game tipped off, she displayed precocious ability. “It’s really scary being young, but the team makes it easier for me and makes it a lot more fun,” she said. At one point in the contest, Irvington’s loud student body stood and reminded Briarcliff that it will have to deal with Raimondo for another three years by chanting, “She’s a freshman.”

The victory was charged with meaning for Gavagan, whose tomorrows are running short in her scholastic career. She broke her left ankle during the first week of preseason. She returned only to sprain the same ankle and now wears a brace in an attempt to avert another setback. While it is not easy to rejoin the lineup at this late stage, her return is huge.

“I’ve kind of had to jump in at the end of the season and put everything I have into the games because this is my last season and I don’t have that many opportunities to play,” she said.

Maher would like nothing more than to watch Gavagan be part of another memorable postseason. “This is a really, really good team,” she said. “Hopefully, this will get the nerves out a little bit.”