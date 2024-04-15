Irvington Girl Scouts Honor Their Past at a Fundraising Luncheon

April 15, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

The ongoing centennial celebration of the founding of the Irvington Girl Scouts wound its way on Sunday, April 14th, to the Ardsley Country Club, where a fundraising luncheon drew more than 150 guests, including families, supporters and local politicians.

Following a scout-led honor guard and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and the Girl Scout n law, various Scout troopers recited the history on scouting in the village, dating back to 1924. Much praise was heaped on Isabel K. Benjamin, daughter of the Rector of the Church of St. Barnabas, who brought girl scouting to the village, as well as encomiums for more than half a dozen contributors, many of them employees of Irvington’s Recreation and Parks Department.

Representing Girl Scouts past were Judy Carlson Allen, Irvington High School Class of 1954, who learned her scouting skills directly from Isabel Benjamin herself, Pauline Hanson who came dressed as Girl Scout founder Juliet Gordon Low, and Jane Chebetar, a mentor to many of Irvington’s current Seniors.

A highlight of the event was a fashion show in which scouts wore period unforms of Girl Scouts and Brownies from the twenties on up to the present. Speaking to the audience and presenting certificates were State Assembly Representative MaryJane Shimsky and Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

The event ended with the scouts’ traditional “Friendship Circle” followed by dancing and, to top of a lavish buffer, ice cream.