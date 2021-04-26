Irvington Founders Day Walk, May 8

April 26, 2021

What would you do if you inherited a sixth of an estate worth $83 million when you were 24 years old? In 1892, railroad tycoon Jay Gould died from tuberculosis and left his estate to his six orphaned children. His eldest daughter Helen used her share of the income from the estate to support her work for causes she cared about, including the Irvington Public Library, schools, colleges, and industrial education. This special Irvington Public Library Founder’s Day Walk explores some local highlights and celebrates the origin and history of the Irvington Public Library.

Join us for a new in-person, socially-distanced program at the front entrance of the Irvington Library at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 8th. The walk will be led by Sara Kelsey from the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct and Laura Compagni from the Old Croton Aqueduct State Park. We will walk uphill on Main Street to the Tiffany Reading Room where participants will get a brief look at the restored reading room and hear about its creation in 1902 and restoration in 2012. At 11:30 am, the walk will proceed north on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail to Lyndhurst Mansion (1 mile), Helen Gould’s Hudson River Valley estate from 1880 to 1938.

Space is limited; schedule subject to revision. Register each individual participant online via the Irvington Public Library calendar; registration ends Monday, May 5.

Program subject to weather conditions. Rain date: May 15

Participants who would like to register for a separate tour at Lyndhurst can do so in advance by going to Lyndhurst Mansion | Where the Hudson Valley Begins. Register for a 12:30 or 1:00 tour. No food service will be available at Lyndhurst so please bring what you need.