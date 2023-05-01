Irvington News Irvington fifth graders head to Albany to compete in math tournament Published 3 hours ago3h ago Irvington fifth graders will be competing in the statewide First in Math Tournament. (Photos courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District) May 1, 2023 The Irvington School District has a team of fifth graders who qualified to represent our Region in the Statewide First in Math Tournament. Through a grant from the New York State Education Department (NYSED), Main Street School students have been working with the First in Math program to improve fact fluency, procedural fluency and computational thinking skills. Students recently participated in the virtual qualifying round. Nicholas Bugaj, Cassidy Reichgott and Ella Soleimani secured a spot as a team in the in-person tournament on May 20, which will take place at the University at Albany.Sponsor Teams consist of three students from the same school who are in the same grade. The students will be working together on grade-appropriate challenges based on games from First In Math and the 24 Game series. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Irvington fifth graders head to Albany to compete in math tournament May 1, 2023 The Irvington School District has a team of fifth graders who qualified to represent our Region in the Statewide First... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Developer Seeks to Convert Office Building into Rental Units May 1, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- A development firm is seeking to do an “adaptive reuse” of an office building on South Broadway... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Cave Paintings April 30, 2023 CAVE PAINTINGS: The creativity that fills space and solitude By Krista Madsen– A woman just willingly spent 500 days in a... Read More Government & Politics What the County Is Doing That You Ought To Know About-II April 29, 2023 Prom season is upon us—a time of great anticipation by thousands of high school juniors and seniors but one of... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Blues Traveler’s Chan Kinchla Talks Career, Latest Albums and Tour Stop at The Tarrytown Music Hall April 29, 2023 By W.B. King-- An avid reader with a recent bent for historical fiction, Blues Traveler’s guitarist Chan Kinchla has spent... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Duck Derby Postponed Until June 11 April 27, 2023 The annual Duck Derby and Y Healthy Kids Day, a hugely popular event sponsored by the Rotary Club of the... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Children) April 27, 2023 Children's Programs May 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown News Rematch Set for Mayor in Village of Tarrytown April 27, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The 2023 election in the Village of Tarrytown will feature a rematch for mayor between incumbent Karen... Read More Arts & EntertainmentSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby April 26, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club... Read More Health News Free Minnows! April 26, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Got a pond in your backyard? Are there fish in it? If not, Westchester County has a... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint