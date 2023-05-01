Irvington fifth graders head to Albany to compete in math tournament

May 1, 2023

The Irvington School District has a team of fifth graders who qualified to represent our Region in the Statewide First in Math Tournament.

Through a grant from the New York State Education Department (NYSED), Main Street School students have been working with the First in Math program to improve fact fluency, procedural fluency and computational thinking skills. Students recently participated in the virtual qualifying round. Nicholas Bugaj, Cassidy Reichgott and Ella Soleimani secured a spot as a team in the in-person tournament on May 20, which will take place at the University at Albany.



Teams consist of three students from the same school who are in the same grade. The students will be working together on grade-appropriate challenges based on games from First In Math and the 24 Game series.