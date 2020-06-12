Irvington Farmers Market Resumes Walk-In Market This Sunday, June 14; Pre-Orders and Curbside Pick-Up Also Available

The Irvington Farmer’s Market will return to its “home” base, the Main Street School parking lot (101 Main Street in Irvington) starting Sunday, June 14th.

The market will reopen as a walk-in market, allowing only a certain number of shoppers in at a time to adhere to social distancing.

The first hour of the market will be reserved for the elderly and immunocompromised.

From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the market will be open to the general public.

The market’s website and weekly newsletter detail important safety protocols. Pre-ordering deadlines for vendors begin on Friday afternoon (June 12); to pre-order, click here: https://bit.ly/IFMpreorder As some shoppers are not comfortable shopping inside the market and would prefer a curbside pickup, there will be a table outside of the market where they can pick up their orders from up to five vendors. All orders must be pre-paid. Please tell vendors you will be using the curbside/express service to aggregate your order. Also, please use the same name for all orders. All vendors and shoppers must wear masks. JUNE 14 VENDOR LIST (subject to change): Anthi’s Greek Specialties

Bambino Ravioli

Berrybrook Farm

Bien Cuit Bakery

Cooperstown Cheese Co.

Doc Pickle

Don Carvajal Coffee

Joe Tomato Mozzarella

Kontoulis Olive Oil

Madura Farms

Nutmeg Cafe

R & M Farm

Selek Middle Eastern Cuisine (take-out)

Stoneberry Farm

Teagevity

Two Birds Provisions

True Food

Wave Hill Breads

Wright’s Fruit Farm