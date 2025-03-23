Support our Sponsors
Irvington Educator Honored with Outstanding Instructional Technology Coach Award

March 23, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Dr. Stephanie Peborde Burke, an instructional innovation coach in the Irvington Union Free School District, has been recognized with the TELL (Technology in Education through Leadership and Learning) Outstanding Instructional Technology Coach Award.

The prestigious honor celebrated her commitment to innovation, best practices and systemic change in teaching and learning while incorporating and embracing technology.

Burke was among several educators from across Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties who were recognized for their excellence in teaching and learning during an awards ceremony March 6.

After 14 years of experience as a sixth-grade science and high school science research teacher, Burke transitioned into educational technology to expand her impact. Throughout her career, she has been deeply engaged with technology, earning her doctorate in educational technology leadership to further her expertise in the field.

Burke has supported faculty and staff districtwide for the last two years, inspiring the adoption of novel technology to engage, enhance and extend learning. She secured an Irvington Education Foundation grant to equip the entire district with STEAM and creative tools, including robots, electronics kits, 3D printing supplies and professional audio/video equipment.

Nominated by a fellow teacher, Burke was celebrated for her innovative leadership in instructional technology, empowering educators and students by seamlessly integrating technology into curriculum, fostering creativity and addressing evolving challenges like AI integration to enhance learning experiences across multiple disciplines.

