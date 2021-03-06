Irvington Earns Environmental Designation

March 6, 2021

— By Dean Gallea

The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in the NY State’s so-named program that rewards municipalities for specific actions they take towards mitigating climate change. Based on a scoring system, Irvington’s achievement of Bronze-level CSC required it to submit documented proof of actions totaling at least 120 points. Their 17 actions totaled 133 points, putting them on a course towards the higher level of Silver.

Irvington’s submitted actions included joining the Community Choice Aggregation program supplying renewable energy to residents, installing LED streetlights, and having a farmers market, a food-scrap-recycling program, and a Comprehensive Plan with sustainability elements. Many of these actions have also been implemented by neighboring communities, and among the Rivertowns, CSC designation has also been awarded to Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, and Sleepy Hollow. Tarrytown, through TEAC in cooperation with the Village, is working on its CSC certification.

CSC designation makes communities eligible for a number of NY State grants. Since 2016, the DEC has awarded more than $39 million in the program.

