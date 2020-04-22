Irvington District Appoints Two New School Administrators

By Rick Pezzullo

— The Irvington School Board of Education appointed two new administrators — John Buonamano as director of physical education, health and athletics, and Liza Greenspan as assistant principal at Dows Lane Elementary School — at a special meeting on April 21.

Buonamano has an extensive background in physical education, health and athletics and will join Irvington from the Croton-Harmon Union Free School District, where he served as director of health, wellness, physical education and athletics. During his tenure, he worked collaboratively with each department in implementing the district’s philosophy, rules and regulations and a character-based education curriculum in athletics. Prior to Croton-Harmon, he served as a physical education teacher at Highland High School and a director of athletics and physical education teacher at the EF International Academy.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Buonamano to Irvington,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said. “His passion for athletics and student wellness will serve us well in leading our physical education, health and athletics department. His commitment to the development of the whole child will be critical in defining the future of our programs.”

Buonamano earned his bachelor’s degree in visual arts from SUNY New Paltz and his master’s degree in physical education from Manhattanville College. He holds an educational administrator certificate from SUNY New Paltz.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the great community of Irvington,” Buonamano said. “I would like to thank the students, staff, community members, administrative team and board of education for entrusting in me the proud programs of the Irvington Schools. I am eager to begin our partnership in the pursuit of academic and athletic excellence, while providing safe and engaging learning experiences for our students, staff and community.”

Greenspan is an educational leader with expertise in instruction and supporting the needs of every student. She joins Irvington from a New York City public school, where she served as an instructional coach and special education and general education teacher before being appointed as an assistant principal. During her tenure, she was instrumental in developing a schoolwide mission, vision, comprehensive educational plan and instructional leadership timeframe.

“Ms. Greenspan’s energy, passion and experience will quickly become an asset to the Dows Lane community,” Dr. Harrison said. “I am eager to introduce her to our students, staff and parents, as her enthusiasm will ignite similar excitement in others.”

Greenspan holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Syracuse University and a Master of Arts from Columbia University Teachers College. She also holds a school building leader and school district leader certificate from Hunter College.

“I feel honored and excited to join the Irvington Union Free School District,” Greenspan said. “Collaborating with exceptional educators and partnering with families to ensure the academic and social-emotional success of our students is one of the many privileges I will have in being part of the community. I am committed to continuing to foster a nurturing, supportive and caring learning environment that values each child’s unique talents, strengths and abilities. I can’t wait to meet the Dows Lane Elementary School community and be part of the Bulldog family.”

Buonamano and Greenspan will step into their new positions on July 1.