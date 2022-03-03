Irvington Dems Nominate Two for Board of Trustees

March 2, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Two Larrys will be on the Democratic line of the November 8th ballot in Irvington—one a veteran, one a newcomer.

Three-term incumbent Larry Lonky will run to retain his seat. A former chair of the village’s Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, he has worked on efforts to expand recreation in the village as well as to revamp Irvington’s zoning in ways that encourage diversity. Since the retirement of Connie Kehoe last year, Lonky has been Deputy Mayor to Brian Smith. He is a practicing optometrist; he and his wife have two daughters who graduated from Irvington’s schools.

Joining Dr. Lonky on the ticket will be political neophyte Larry Ogrodnek, a software developer and computer engineer with a degree in Computer Science from Columbia University. He is currently a Distinguished Engineer at Homebound.com, a technology start-up focused on helping homeowners rebuild from natural disasters. The father of a 4th grader and a rising kindergartner, he helped organize over 300 signatures on a 2020 petition to push the school district to provide better remote learning options for families during the pandemic. He hopes to advance the village’s sustainability efforts.

Ogrodnek would succeed retiring Trustee Mark Gilliland, whose ten years on the board were marked by sustained efforts to promote environmentally friendly policies in the village.

To date, no other candidates have declared.