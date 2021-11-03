Irvington NewsPoliticsTop News Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 10 • Comments: 1 Re-elected Mayor Brian C. Smith in front of Irvington Town Hall (photo by B. Seaman) November 3, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to victory in Irvington Tuesday. Smith accumulated 1,207 votes without any opposition. Burgos and Bard each surpassed a thousand votes, while two write-in candidates, Nancy Adler and John Dawson, together drew 333 votes, or an average of 166 votes each.Advertisement Adler and Dawson surfaced late in the campaign with little publicity beyond some mention on local social media. “I’m thrilled that Irvington Democrats overwhelmingly won this year’s election,” said village party co-chairperson David Imamura, who also chairs the statewide redistricting commission. “I’m looking forward to a village government that is progressive and welcoming to everyone.” Asked what’s on tap for the next term, Smith replied, “We’re going to look at adding a theater to Matthiessen Park, as well as look at an improved entrance for the Town Hall Theater, and I think we’re going to come up with a plan for a new or revised fire department. Those are the three big infrastructure plans.” To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...Share the News!Advertisement Politics Tarrytown News Top News Brown and Dems Fend off Two Slates of Challengers in Tarrytown November 3, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Tarrytown Mayoral Candidate and Trustee Karen Brown and the three candidates for trustee joining her on... Read More Irvington News Politics Top News Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices November 3, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Politics Top News No Contest in Dobbs Ferry Elections November 3, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— First term Mayor Vincent Rossillo led a Democratic ticket that placed two new trustees and one incumbent... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village November 1, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office October 29, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000 October 28, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee October 28, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board October 28, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village October 27, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Mark Weinstein is no stranger to the inner workings of government. Weinstein, who is running for one... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Irvington News Politics Top News Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington October 27, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — While the hot races for mayor and three trustee seats head into the final stretch in... Read More 10 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint