Irvington Dems Brush Aside Write-in Votes To Sweep Village Offices

November 3, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

Incumbent Mayor Brian C. Smith and two first-time trustee candidates, Arlene Burgos and Mitchell Bard, sailed to victory in Irvington Tuesday. Smith accumulated 1,207 votes without any opposition. Burgos and Bard each surpassed a thousand votes, while two write-in candidates, Nancy Adler and John Dawson, together drew 333 votes, or an average of 166 votes each.

Advertisement

Adler and Dawson surfaced late in the campaign with little publicity beyond some mention on local social media.

“I’m thrilled that Irvington Democrats overwhelmingly won this year’s election,” said village party co-chairperson David Imamura, who also chairs the statewide redistricting commission. “I’m looking forward to a village government that is progressive and welcoming to everyone.”

Asked what’s on tap for the next term, Smith replied, “We’re going to look at adding a theater to Matthiessen Park, as well as look at an improved entrance for the Town Hall Theater, and I think we’re going to come up with a plan for a new or revised fire department. Those are the three big infrastructure plans.”

Share the News!







