Government & Politics
Irvington News

Irvington Democrats Hold Competitive Primary for Mayor and Trustees

Irvington Democrats line up to vote ahead of Tuesday primary
February 24, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

The Irvington Democratic Party holds its nominating convention on Tuesday night in the Main Street School auditorium. Barring write-ins, there are two candidates to succeed retiring Mayor Jon Siegel and three candidates vying to fill two open seats on the Board of Trustees. One of those vacancies is the result of the decision by incumbent trustee Arlene Burgos to run for Mayor; the other is to fill the seat vacated by Mitchell Bard, who has opted not to run for a second term.

On Sunday, February 23, Irvington Democrats were able to cast early ballots. According to party chair Chris DeNicola, 240 showed up at the Church of St. Barnabas to do so.

Party chair Chris DeNicola and party member Jen BeReal keep watch over the early voting ballot box

Competing for the mayor’s chair with Burgos, an attorney who advises high net worth clients in New York City, is Richard Weiler, who has lived and practiced dentistry in the village for decades.

The three candidates for the board are Larry Ogrodnek, a software engineer who served a previous term from 2022-24 but lost in a two-out-of- three-way primary race last year, John Price, a former Wall Street bond and currency trader who now runs his own green energy investment business out of his home, and David Zwiebel, a planning and architecture consultant. Neither Price nor Zwiebel has held elective office but each has been active in village affairs; both are members of the Facilities Planning Committee, an 11-member body spawned out of the defeat two years ago of an $18 million bond referendum to restructure the villages firehouse, DPW facilities and police headquarters.

Reconfiguring Irvington’s fire department, public works space, police headquarters and village administrative offices is one of three main issues in the election. The others are the perennial struggle to expand affordable housing in the village and efforts to expand diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in a community that for many years was predominantly white and Christian. In light of efforts by the Trump administration to dismantle all organized attempts to promote DEI, that will be a challenge for any local government.

In terms of substantive differences on these and other issues, few revealed themselves in the candidate forum held February 6th. Both in the mayoralty race and contest for the trustee seats, the differences were more in experience and perceived competency for the job.

While other candidates may yet emerge before the May deadline for registering, there are no signs of any yet. The outcome of Tuesday night’s convention is likely to be the same come November’s election.

One reason why Democrats have gained an overwhelming advantage in Irvington politics is that in recent years they have organized to an extent one would expect at the county or state level. Once again this year, they have had a structured candidate forum,  a primary and a nominating n convention, with more aspiring officeholders than there are seats available. Republicans, by contrast, have no discernible party structure and, as a result, no candidates put forward—at least as of now.

