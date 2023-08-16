Irvington School Year Calendar

August 16, 2023

August

8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)

September

9/5 Schools open

9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed)

October

10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day (schools closed)

November

11/7 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)

11/10 Veterans Day (schools closed)

11/23-24 Thanksgiving Recess (schools closed)

December

12/25-29 Winter Recess (schools closed)

January

1/1-2 New Year’s Day recess (schools closed)

1/3 Schools Reopen

1/15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day (schools closed)

February

2/19-23 Winter Recess (schools closed)

March

3/15 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)

3/25-29 Spring Recess (no students)

April

4/1 Spring Recess (schools closed)

4/22-23 Passover

May

5/24 Memorial Day Recess (schools closed)

5/27 Memorial Day Recess (schools closed)

June

6/19 Juneteenth (schools closed)

6/26 Last Day for Students

In the event that there is a school closing due to weather or emergencies that would bring the number of school days below state minimum requirements, students will be required to attend school on the following days beginning with March 25 and March 26. If six or more school closings are used then May 24 will be a school day. If additional days need to be made up Spring Recess will be further shortened.