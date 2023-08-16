Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Irvington News

Irvington School Year Calendar

• Bookmarks: 1

Irvington High School campus
August 16, 2023

August

8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

September

9/5 Schools open
9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed)

October

10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day (schools closed)

November

11/7 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)
11/10 Veterans Day (schools closed)
11/23-24 Thanksgiving Recess (schools closed)

December

12/25-29 Winter Recess (schools closed)

January

1/1-2 New Year’s Day recess (schools closed)
1/3 Schools Reopen
1/15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day (schools closed)

February

2/19-23 Winter Recess (schools closed)

March

3/15 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students)
3/25-29 Spring Recess (no students)

April

4/1 Spring Recess (schools closed)
4/22-23 Passover

May

5/24 Memorial Day Recess (schools closed)
5/27 Memorial Day Recess (schools closed)

June

6/19 Juneteenth (schools closed)
6/26 Last Day for Students

In the event that there is a school closing due to weather or emergencies that would bring the number of school days below state minimum requirements, students will be required to attend school on the following days beginning with March 25 and March 26. If six or more school closings are used then May 24 will be a school day. If additional days need to be made up Spring Recess will be further shortened.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
New Medical Director for TVAC

New Medical Director for TVAC

August 16, 2023
            After 40 years of service to the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps as Medical Director...
Read More
Irvington School Year Calendar

Irvington School Year Calendar

August 16, 2023
August 8/30-31 Superintendent’s Conference Day (no students) September 9/5 Schools open 9/25 Yom Kippur (schools closed) October 10/9 Columbus Day/Indigenous...
Read More
Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan

Protesters and Pols Urge Governor Hochul to Stop Holtec’s Dumping Plan

August 15, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— In advance of what was expected to be an appearance by Governor Kathy Hochul at a forum...
Read More
Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

Register for sleepy Hollow Fall Sports

August 15, 2023
Registration is open for fall sports clinics brought to you by Sleepy Hollow Recreation and US Sport Group: Soccer clinics at Devries...
Read More
Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden

Community Mourns Loss of Beloved Photographer Golden

August 14, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo - The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow communities are mourning the sudden loss of Joseph Golden. Golden, a...
Read More
The Greening

The Greening

August 13, 2023
THE GREENING: The second installment of a color trilogy By Krista Madsen– I played with shades of blue in my water trilogy, now...
Read More
Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly

Wanted–Dead: The Dreaded Spotted Lanternfly

August 12, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--      CJ Reilly and a cadre of “arborists in training” were on a mission. Reilly, Director of...
Read More
Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown

Winning $400K Lottery Ticket Sold in Tarrytown

August 10, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- It wasn’t the $1.5 billion jackpot, but one lucky winner in the area is taking home a...
Read More
State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops

State-sponsored Bike Tour Makes Dobbs Ferry One of its Stops

August 8, 2023
Throughout Friday, they came from out of the north, in packs of 20 or more, in smaller clutches and alone....
Read More
Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time

Bridging the US/Ukraine Gap, One Shoebox at a Time

August 6, 2023
By Aurora Rose Horn-- Meet Shaye Kirman, a 17-year-old rising high school senior from New York City who has found...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
7 views
bookmark icon