Irvington Cross-Country Team Committed to Building on Recent Success

January 20, 2022

By Tom Pedulla—

Tradition matters.

There is no stronger testament to that than the success Irvington is enjoying following its first state Class C cross-country championship in the fall, the latest accomplishment following recent resounding triumphs in the winter and spring.

“Whatever we did last year and the years before doesn’t affect the outcomes this year,” said Coach Chris Barry. “But I do think there is a culture that gets handed down, and that’s been going on for more than a few years where the older kids hand it down to the younger kids and the younger kids take on the mantle of leadership.”

The winning culture extends back to the legendary 50-year tenure of the late Peter Oley, a 12-time Coach of the Year who produced 27 Section 1 titles before he oversaw his last meet in 2006. Today’s athletes may not know a great deal about Oley. They do know there are great expectations when you run or high jump in Irvington’s name.

“We don’t have too many slackers,” Barry said. “Basically, the kids work really hard. We very rarely have kids who are difficult or are problems or don’t work or undermine. The kids like that don’t get followers because they just don’t fit in with the culture.”

Lucas Turano and Liam Lyons, both All-State cross-country performers, are seniors who continue to thrive in the program.

“It’s definitely a legacy of being a very accepting team. We all support each other,” Turano said. “We’re all trying to do our best. We have great athletes and great depth.”

The boys’ program has increased steadily in popularity and now numbers more than 40 competitors. The girls’ program has its standouts but needs to grow its numbers and build depth.

Turano is a two-mile standout and a strong high jumper. Lyons prevailed at 1,600 meters in the league meet and anchors the 400-meter relay team. He will be working to improve on a 4:30 mile when competition moves outdoors in the spring.

Lyons said of the school’s unprecedented success in cross country, “It was definitely a season I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It was something special. It definitely gives us confidence for the indoor season and especially the outdoor season, when we will be back to full strength.”

The boys’ team lost a few key student-athletes to other winter sports.

Other individual winners for the Bulldogs in the league meet were Miles Demarest in the 55-meter high hurdles and, for the girls, Ciara Lyons in the 55-meter high hurdles, Isabella Meyer in the pole vault and Luciana Forte in the triple jump. Lyons captured the 400-meter hurdles as a freshman last spring. Sadie VanderSpuy is a quality sprinter.

As the season advances, Barry looks for the continued development of his relay teams. The 200-meter relay is comprised of Mason Canton, David Decheccis, Ben Kasoff and Jake Ourman. The 800-meter squad, viewed as a particularly solid unit, is composed of Mitch Milun, Justin Shapiro, Indy Minkoff and Ryder Mollo.

The boys finished third in the league meet, trailing Bronxville and Briarcliff. The girls also took third, behind perennial power Bronxville and Pleasantville.

“The girls work just as hard as the boys,” Barry said. “They don’t have the depth of the boys team. They’re just as much a pleasure to coach as the boys are.”

Barry is in his first year as the head coach of the indoor program after assisting Dr. Scott Mosenthal for many years. A can-do attitude continues to permeate the program.

“I think they take pride in being real good. They want to be the best they can be,” Barry said. “They’re also proud as a small school competing against big schools. We like to compete against whoever.”

No one could have expressed that better than Max Shevrin, a 1,000-meter man who is part of the 400-meter unit with Demarest and Tommy Flanagan. “With the talent and depth we have, we can compete with anyone,” he said.

That surely would have brought a smile to Oley’s face.

