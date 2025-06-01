Support our Sponsors
Environmental News
Irvington News

Irvington Children Practice Defeating The Climate Zombies

19

Young first responders cut back fallen trees to beat back the climate zombies
June 1, 2025

By Jeff Wilson–

In a novel effort to explain its Climate Adaptation and Resilience program to local children, Irvington’s Green Policy Task Force, under the leadership of the village’s Sustainability Director, Charlotte Binns, turned disaster preparedness into a game.

On May 30, in partnership with the Rivertowns Playhouse and the Irvington Presbyterian Church, the Task Force hosted a “game of neighborhood resilience and survival” called Irvington Zombies, created by Binns. Its purpose was to help children strategize and cooperate in the face of obstacles like simulated floods and fires in hopes that these challenges will make the kids effective first responders in case of actual disasters.

The emphasis was on community cohesion, with most of the children having already been organized into teams by neighborhood (Cedar Ridge, West Clinton, Riverview, etc.) in advance of the event. “We want to create neighborhood networks so that people know how to look out for each other,” explained Binns as she laid out the rules.

The Zombies, gamely played by Task Force volunteers wearing ghostly whiteface, represented the disastrous effects of climate change (floods, fires, hurricanes). They provided a reality-show type setting consisting of obstacle courses (including a super-sized bouncy castle) in which the young contestants were tasked with clearing tree branches and other debris from a bridge and scampering across “rocks” (rubber tiles) on a playground to avoid making contact with “live electrical wires” (wood chips) just below their feet. When successful, they collected Lego pieces representing antidotes to end the cataclysm and cure the zombies lurching toward them, a la Walking Dead.

The giant bouncy castle provided a simulated terrain under climate siege

Task Force member Bruce Bell called the Climate Adaptation and Resilience campaign “a mutual aid initiative to get neighborhoods talking to each other about disaster preparedness. Many newcomers don’t talk to each other,” he stated, stressing that the reality of climate-related events can’t be ignored. “Natural disasters are infrequent but happening,” he continued. “It’s not if, it’s when.”

In a subsequent conversation, Binns and Police Sergeant Paul Robibero discussed the need for civilian assistance in times of emergency. Binns recalled Irvington Police Chief Francis Pignatelli cautioning her that “if there’s a real emergency, the police may be deployed to that emergency and they may not be able to check on people. The backup is that the neighborhoods are able to look after each other.” In case of emergencies, Irvington has established a Vulnerable Persons Registry for those with health issues.

Officer Robibero offered a scenario featuring a handicapped person in crisis. “Some people could have a medical condition that they’re dependent on, say, an oxygen setup in their home. God forbid that the power’s out—and then their setup’s not running,” he speculated. “People like that would be on the Vulnerable Persons Registry. The community from this Task Force would go and check on him or call us and we’ll check on him as well.” The need for emergency response could extend to persons who are wheelchair-bound, dehydrated on a 98-degree day, or even a house where young children are home alone.

And what about the children in the Zombie game? The reviews were positive, not only from younger kids fixated on the zombies, but older ones who understood the larger purpose of the event. “We collected survival supplies, like first aid kits,” said 12-year-old Kate. “It was interesting because I didn’t know some of the things you need [like special bandages].” “It was a creative and fun way to help the younger generation stay safe,” added Nate, 15. “We hope it comes back next year.”

Beyond the science, there was the unintended (positive) consequence of children discovering others who lived in their neighborhoods. A surge in play dates and friendships are likely to follow.

To learn more, including how to sign up for the Irvington Vulnerable Persons Registry, go to IrvingtonGreen.org/Climate/Emergency-Preparedness

bookmark icon