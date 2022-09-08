Advertisement
Irvington News
Rivertowns Sports

Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

Irvington team captains Jaden Jarrett, Morgan Balkin and Marcus Canton.
September 8, 2022

By Tom Pedulla–

Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction.

Enthusiasm for the program is running high, with 41 players on the roster compared to 24 last year. And there are players with game-changing ability on offense, defense and special teams, a rarity at the scholastic level.

  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Show - Fall 2022
“Last year was the foundation,” Michael said. “This year we’re building on the foundation.”

Although Michael was hired shortly before last season, causing him to be unfamiliar with the players and the players to learn his system on the fly, the Bulldogs did well to finish 5-5. They return to Section 1 Class C this year determined to do more than break even.

“I believe we can have more wins than losses,” the coach said. “It all depends on our work ethic and how consistent we can be, how dedicated we are to our philosophy and how dedicated we are to getting better every day.”

Senior captain Morgan Balkin, the starting quarterback and ace kicker and punter, could not be more excited about the team’s trajectory. “We’re really taking steps in the right direction,” he said. “We’re back in Class C, which is huge for us. We want to be in the section, competing for a section title.”

Added sophomore captain Jaden Jarrett, “We have a lot of people stepping up and putting in the work.”

Balkin’s strong leg provides a extraordinary weapon and makes him a college prospect. “I’m confident inside the 50,” he said. “I’ll make anything from any hash (mark) anywhere. I embrace the challenge. When I was a freshman, I missed a game-winning field goal. I hope I can redeem that this year.”

Balkin’s kickoffs and punts figure to be huge in the all-important battle for field position. That should force opponents to string together long drives if they are to score.

The Bulldogs, in contrast, possess quick-strike capability thanks to an abundance of speed. Junior running back Marcus Canton is a lethal weapon. Michael, a veteran coach, called him “one of the best pure athletes I’ve ever coached.”

Canton sees the field extremely well and possesses breakaway speed once he finds a gap. While he does not set statistical goals, he is excited about what he can accomplish as his physical maturation continues.

“I feel I got a lot faster, a lot better at reading stuff. Our line got better,” Canton said. “I feel it can be a great year for me.”

Drew Cortese and Atticus Zumbro are two more backs with speed. Finn Cleary and Alec Schrader provide Balkin with capable down-field targets. Offensive linemen Mikey Toolan, Jacob Constantine and Brian Kim, a promising freshman, will need to capitalize on their size by playing aggressively.

Devant Webster and Jarrett should be forces on the defensive line. Michael said of Jarrett, “He brings a passion to this year we haven’t seen last year.”

Colin Callahan, David DeCecchis and Steven Rittmeyer are linebackers of note.

“We’re aiming high,” Michael said. “We’re looking to get into the postseason and see what we can do.”

