Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Boys Pound Dobbs Ferry in Class B Playoffs Published 13 hours ago13h ago • Bookmarks: 15 • Comments: 1 Irvington knocked off Dobbs Ferry in Class B playoff game. (photo by Justin Luftig) February 19, 2023 By Tom Pedulla As the seconds wound down on Irvington’s 59-42 victory against nearby rival Dobbs Ferry, some Bulldogs fans rose to their feet to salute their team. It was well deserved. The lopsided outcome represented Irvington’s first win in the Section 1 Class B Tournament since 2019 and completed a difficult three-game sweep of the Eagles.Advertisement The triumph also signaled how far the sixth-seeded Bulldogs have come and perhaps how bright their future can be under coach David Boykin. They were seeded 16th last year and wound up 6-14. “Just to see the improvement from last year to this year is huge. It just feels so good. The work we put in has paid off,” said Taoig Cypher. The junior forward was deadly from three-point range in pacing both teams with 27 points. Sophomore C.J. Steinberg tossed in 21 points and was equally accurate from beyond the arc. He sizzled with 10 points in the second quarter and the Bulldogs rallied from a 13-10 deficit after the opening quarter into a 27-22 halftime lead. Cypher and Steinberg repeatedly connected over Dobbs Ferry’s zone defense. “I was waiting for them to kind of drift out on me, but me and C.J., they were leaving both of us open, so good for us,” Cypher said. Steinberg was confident no matter what kind of defense the Eagles played. “Zone or man, it doesn’t matter. We have man and zone plays and they’re both good enough,” he said. Boykin was looking for big games from Cypher and Steinberg as part of an offense orchestrated by quick sophomore point guard Jonny Guerrero. “When they are playing like that and we are moving the ball, we will definitely give everybody a run for their money, that’s for sure,” the coach said. Center James Oley, the only senior starter, suffered an uncharacteristically poor game on offense. He still played a major role with 21 rebounds and his imposing defensive presence made it very difficult for the visitors to operate in the lane. Dobbs Ferry, the 11th seed, closed its season at 10-11. It never figured out how to stop Irvington’s blistering shooting from three-point range. “We were a little concerned about trying to come out of the zone with some man-to-man matchups they would have had,” said veteran coach Scott Patrillo. Patrillo lamented that his team was not more consistent throughout the schedule. “We were up and down all season. We hoped for a little bit more,” he said. “It’s unfortunate because we always wish we could have done more for our seniors. But our juniors, sophomores and freshmen are going to come back hungry, and we’ll build off that.” The Eagles will need to step up their game against a young Irvington team that has a chance to develop into a Class B power next winter. Read or leave a comment on this story...Advertisement Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Girls Survive Slow Start to Advance in Playoffs February 19, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The highly regarded Irvington girls’ basketball team experienced March Madness in February. The NCAA Tournament in March... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsIrvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington Boys Pound Dobbs Ferry in Class B Playoffs February 19, 2023 By Tom Pedulla As the seconds wound down on Irvington’s 59-42 victory against nearby rival Dobbs Ferry, some Bulldogs fans... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington’s Iconic Trent Building Sold February 18, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The 128-year-old, Stanford White-designed Trent Building at 50 South Buckout Street in Irvington has been sold to... Read More Health News Health Savings Accounts Offer Multiple Tax Advantages February 17, 2023 By Chip Wagner-- Why have an HSA? An HSA, or Health Saving Account, is a TRIPLE tax advantaged savings and... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington’s Brennen a Leader on Gritty Manhattan Hoops Squad February 16, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- One shot can make a statement. So can one game. Those two merged in early February when... Read More Community NewsPeopleTarrytown News Princeton Senior Attributes Recent Honors to Tarrytown Upbringing February 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Michal Kozlowski moved to Tarrytown with his family when he was eight years old and received a... Read More Local CharitiesSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby February 10, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Trustees Approve Zoning Change to Allow ADUs in Tarrytown February 10, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the raucous crowd that stretched outside the tense meeting room at Village Hall Wednesday... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Future of Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Looks Bright with Strong Nucleus February 9, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The future of Sleepy Hollow wrestling is a seventh grader who has a baby face, wears a... Read More Food in the Rivertowns What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day? February 9, 2023 By Aurora Horn-- It's late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine's... Read More 15 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint