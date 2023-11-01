Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance

October 31, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically does not bode well for whatever proposal is on the agenda.

So it was at the October 30 special meeting of the Irvington Board of Trustees, where an SRO crowd of citizens gathered to express their views on the board’s $18.2 million bond issue to fund an elaborate reconfiguration of the village’s Main Street firehouse, administrative offices and Town Hall Theater (see https://thehudsonindependent.com/irvington-asks-residents-to-approve-record-18-million-bond-for-new-municipal-complex/). It didn’t take more than a quick read of the room to conclude that these folks were not there to endorse the plan.

To be sure, there were no pitchforks, no torches. The hearing was almost entirely civil and generally productive—at least for the long haul. Those who spoke, many of whom had already written to the board, reflected four areas of objection:

The $18 million bond, which would add $765 to the annual property tax bill of the average homeowner, or more than $19,000 over the 25-year life of the bond, is unaffordable;

the proposed creation of new administrative offices, a new courthouse/trustee meeting room and new police headquarters (with an indoor firing range), seems superfluous;

the proposed building, as reflected in the architectural renderings displayed in two recent information sessions, is incompatible with the surrounding historic district;

the proposal, which is on the November 7 ballot and thus less than a week away, is being rushed.

Even before residents rose to address the board, Mayor Brian Smith described the process leading up to the hearing in terms that suggested it was already a thing of the past. In a village with almost no undeveloped land, he said, there were few if any alternative locations for what everyone agrees is a necessary upgrade of the firehouse. He allowed that he personally didn’t much like the rendering that was used, calling its entrance “unwelcoming” and surmising that the village might have had a better response if it had offered a menu of options and alternative renderings. “But,” he admitted, “we can only do so much.”

The plan, as described in two information sessions held in Village Hall in mid-October, offered only one conceptual rendering, which many observers assumed was the final design, rather than just an idea.

Dearman Park resident Jeff Glueck, who formed a group, Taxpayers for Irvington’s Future, gathered some 70 signatures supporting his assertion that the village had allowed for too little information and public participation in too short a time frame. “Everyone agrees we should slow down and get this process right,” he wrote in an email. “Getting agreement on what comes after will be harder, but at the least sending this back to the drawing board will force a more inclusive process with public participation.”

“If it passes,” Glueck predicted, because of the burden of $32 million in debt service, “we lose a chance for the next decade to improve the village.”

Doug McClure, an architect and longtime resident, focused his criticism on the design. “As an architect, I think the design is terrible,” he said by phone before the meeting. “It seems like it’s been designed with the intent of new offices for the village.” The firehouse is and should be the centerpiece of the project, he asserted. “Offices are a separate issue. They’re hiding this as a fire department redesign when it’s really a village administration redesign.”

A small contingent at the meeting spoke specifically—and critically—about the proposed shooting range in the basement of the new police headquarters, intended to replace the outdoor range off Harriman Road. They were concerned about noise and about ambient lead residue from expended ammunition.

The perceived haste with which the proposition has evolved was an almost universal point of contention, perhaps best expressed by Alan Richardson, who described himself as extremely active in village affairs. “I’m shocked at how quickly this came upon us,” he told the gathering. “I pay attention. Gas leaf blowers got more attention than this” (a line that drew applause). Summing his position up, Richardson said, “It’s the wrong building in the wrong place, and, quite frankly, it’s really hideous.”

Ardsley Park resident Chris Lando told the board that he believed he had read everything the village had to say about the plan. In a lengthy letter to the board and subsequent testimony, he demonstrated that he had indeed dug deep into the weeds before producing a lengthy analysis that concentrated primarily on the projected costs of the complex. The examples he cited–$350 cell phone plans, $2450 outdoor benches and cement costing 50% over current market value—were distortions designed to justify asking for a higher bond amount.

Board members were quick to point out that offering higher cost estimates was a conservative approach designed to protect against underestimating the cost of the project and thus putting taxpayers at greater risk. Trustee Mitchell Bard reacted to Lando by saying, “I hope you’re right, because if you are, and the project were to go forward, when they went out to bid and it came back much cheaper than the money that is there, we’d be paying that lower number.”

“There is nothing nefarious going on here,” protested Trustee Arlene Burgos in furtherance of Bard’s point.

That exchange nothwithstanding, public comments were generally positive, at least in terms of acknowledging that there was a real need for a new and expanded firehouse, as well as for less vital needs. However, they should be addressed more deliberately and in the context of the village’s overall strategy, as outlined in its 2018 Comprehensive Plan.

“It seems hard to ask us to appropriate money for a government facility at a point where we don’t have a broader understanding of how that fits in with revitalization of Main Street, with the traffic flow problems, with services of Metro North,” observed Steve Halliwell, a village resident since 1979.

All but acknowledging that this request for $18.2 million is not likely to gain voter approval on November 7, Mayor Brian Smith said, “if it gets defeated, I hope people will still pay attention on November 8th.