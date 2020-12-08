Irvington Board Zooms In Its Officials

December 8, 2020

In a normal year, the biannual organizational meeting of Irvington’s Board of Trustees has newly-elected trustees and other officials raising their hands to be sworn into office while standing before the public in Village Hall–flash bulbs flashing and observers clapping. This, however, is not a normal year.

And so it was that on Monday, December 7, Mayor Brian Smith swore in Village Justice Desmond Lyons; Judge Lyons in turn swore in Associate Justice Mitchell Baker and then swore in re-elected Trustees Larry Lonky and Mark Gilliland–all on Zoom as other trustees and officials looked on from their Hollywood Square perches, which means in the comfort of their respective homes. The New Normal.