Community NewsIrvington News Irvington Board Honors Abinanti and Brennan Published 5 mins ago Irvington Mayor Brian Smith with outgoing Assemblyman Tom Abinanti January 9, 2023 With the new year comes change and with it the chance to honor those moving on from active rolls in civic affairs. So it was that at its first-of-the-year meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees honored outgoing assemblyman Tom Abinanti, who for more than a decade served as District 92's representative in the State Assembly. Before that, he was a Westchester County Legislator and a member of the Greenburgh Town Board, which also recently honored him. A workhorse in Albany on behalf of the rivertowns, Abinanti "always exhibited a willingness to work across party lines to get things done," said the board. Mayor Smith with Jim and Sharon Brennan Also honored at the January 5 board meeting was Jim Brennan, a ubiquitous presence in the village, where he was a 50-year member of the volunteer fire department and a 23-year veteran of IVAC, the ambulance corps, where he served as captain for five years. In honor of the occasion, the village's clock tower, newly liberated from scaffolding, was lit up in Irvington Green. Irvington Town Hall clock tower lit green for the occasion