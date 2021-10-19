Community NewsGovernment NewsIrvington News Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022 Published 2 days ago2d ago • Bookmarks: 9 Irvington will postpone cannabis sales — at least for the next year. October 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would officially opt out of selling — either in a dispensary or a consumption facility — marijuana — at least in the first round, which would permit sales in 2022.Advertisement Under the New York State law that legalized cannabis as of last March, every municipality in the state has the option to accept or decline applications to open sales facilities in its jurisdiction. By opting out now, Irvington still has the right to reconsider permitting cannabis sales facilities at a later date, but through a re-application process. Opting out also precludes the village from benefitting from the three percent portion of the total 13 percent sales and excise taxes that would have been collected within the village. As Trustee Larry Lonky observed during the Oct. 18 meeting, the “financial argument” was not enough to be persuasive. The decision is not final until the board takes it up on Nov. 2, and the public hearing of the topic will remain open until then. But as Mayor Brian Smith noted on Oct. 18, the board had heard arguments during five separate public hearings, and opinions expressed through mail or email had been running 90-to-10 in favor of opting out. That is not likely to change over the next 14 days. How other rivertowns will vote remains an open question, although as Mayor Smith indicated, Hastings-on-Hudson appears poised to opt in and Dobbs Ferry “is leaning that way.” Tarrytown just postponed another public forum that had been scheduled for Oct. 26 in hopes of gathering more data. It is possible that the decisions of neighboring villages may weigh on trustee votes, though how is not yet clear. To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...Share the News!Advertisement Politics Tarrytown News Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown October 19, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Village of Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Effie Phillips-Staley is the only non-incumbent on the Democratic and Tarrytown... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Food in the Rivertowns Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease October 19, 2021 A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: "Jacob the Warrior"... Read More Community News Government News Irvington News Top News Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022 October 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Top News Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate October 18, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Though there are issues in Tarrytown that are subject to earnest, sometimes heated public debate —... Read More Politics Tarrytown News Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office October 15, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — When Peter Bartolacci submitted plans to construct two-tiered retaining walls in the rear and side yards... Read More Food in the Rivertowns Recipe Recipe: Farmers Market Fall Pasta October 14, 2021 By Linda Viertel — Before everyone dives into squash recipes, apple pie baking and root vegetable roasts, take time to... Read More Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Homecoming Night a Treat for Horsemen Football Fans October 13, 2021 By Kevin Brown — Last Friday night (Oct. 8), the world seemed back to normal at Sleepy Hollow High School.... Read More Business News Dobbs Ferry News Our Schools Top News Mercy Adjuncts Escalate Pay, Benefits Dispute October 12, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Picket signs and hand-distributed flyers greeted cars at the gate of the prestigious Ardsley Country Club... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Senior Captain Regalado Big Reason Dobbs Ferry Has High Hopes October 8, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- Jose Regalado’s father, Francisco, would not allow him to play football until he reached the sixth grade... Read More People Sleepy Hollow News Top News Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella October 6, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella... Read More 9 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint