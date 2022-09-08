Advertisement
Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

Irvington's Strawberry Lane
A look up Strawberry Lane, the southern edge of Irvington's proposed affordable housing development
September 7, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a private road, the Irvington Board of Trustees decided not to. In a statement emailed to residents on Labor Day, the Board explained that “as part of the legislative process,” they had listened to homeowners along Strawberry Lane, other village residents, the Village Attorney and representatives of Wilder Balter Properties, the developer of the proposed multi-family housing project, and concluded that there were too many obstacles—most notably the opposition by residents of the lane—to justify the effort.

“A lot of [the reason] is just the neighbors saying they didn’t want us to do it,” said Mayor Brian Smith. “So why go through an organized, angry fight?”

There had been a presumption on the part of board members that the street’s residents would welcome village services—like snowplowing—that would result from acquisition. However, such benefits were apparently not enough to overcome residents’ fears that village control of the street would facilitate opening the stone wall that lines the north side of the lane so that vehicles could enter and/or exit the 65-unit affordable housing development.

That became clear at an August 15th public hearing at which residents voiced opposition to the plan. According to one resident, at least six of the nine homeowners were prepared to hire legal counsel to fight the plan. Several of them stressed that they were not necessarily against the affordable housing project proposed for the four acres, currently owned by the Maxon Corporation—just the prospect of adding potentially hundreds of automobile trips to the quiet street where they lived.

The decision to abandon acquisition of Strawberry Lane effectively forces the developer to find another entrance. The most likely alternative route would be onto Broadway, a busy four-lane state road. That in turn would require approval from the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), which has a reputation for being unduly deliberative.

A curb cut further north along Broadway would also arouse the interest (and likely opposition) from homeowners on the west side of Broadway in the vicinity of Meadowbrook Road. Several of them were prominent opponents of the original zoning change that preceded the Wilder Balter proposal.

Another option would be to work out an arrangement with the owner of the adjacent eight-acre former Carrafiello property, which already has an expansive entrance off Broadway.

Attempts to reach the appropriate official at Wilder Balter Properties for comment on these options were unsuccessful.

