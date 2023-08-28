Sponsor
Irvington Appoints Acting Superintendent During Harrison Absence

Dr. Joel Adelberg has been appointed Acting Superintendent in the Irvington School District.
August 28, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Irvington School District Board of Education last week appointed Dr. Joel Adelberg as acting superintendent to support the district during Superintendent Dr. Kristopher Harrison’s medical leave.

Harrison has been away from the district due to a personal health matter and his temporary absence will continue after the commencement of the new school year, according to the district. Due to the uncertain timing of his return, the Board of Education appointed Adelberg during a special meeting on Aug. 22. He will step into his new role today (Aug. 28).

Adelberg, whose educational career spans more than 40 years, most recently retired from his position as superintendent of schools in the Bedford Central School District. Prior to that, he served as an assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, college adjunct professor and high school principal.

Adelberg began his career as a high school social studies teacher and holds numerous professional awards and honors. He said he looks forward to becoming a part of Irvington’s community, which has a long-standing tradition of educational excellence.

“I am excited to meet our students and partner with an exceptional faculty, staff and leadership team,” Adelberg said. “I know the commitment of the Irvington community to the care of all of its students, and I am excited about the opportunity to get to know the community and continue the legacy of excellence that Dr. Harrison has fostered and will continue to grow as he is able to return. I am honored to lead the district in his absence.”

Adelberg’s addition to the district’s administrative team will enable Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Dr. Gail Duffy and Assistant Superintendent of Business Carol Stein to focus on their day-to-day responsibilities and advance the district’s numerous strategic priorities.

Harrison has led the Irvington School District since July 2012.

