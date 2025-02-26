Support our Sponsors
Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown St. Patrick's Day Parade - Gullotta House
Irvington and Hastings Democrats Weigh Candidates

Democrat party chair Chis DeNicola with winning candidates Arlene Burgos, Larry Ogrodnek and David Zwiebel
February 26, 2025

By Barrett Seaman—

Irvington’s Democrats gathered in Town Hall Theater Tuesday evening to finish voting for mayoral and trustee candidates. More than 350 registered party members selected incumbent trustee Arlene Burgos as their candidate to succeed retiring mayor Jon Siegel as well as David Zwiebel and Larry Ogrodnek for the two open trustee seats.

Burgos won nearly 60% of the vote over newcomer Richard Weiler in the mayoral contest, while Zwiebel was the top vote-getter among the three trustee candidates. Ogrodnek won back his seat on the board by placing second, leaving John Price out of the running.

Ogrodnek makes his case before a Town Hall Theater audience (photo by Jasena Sareil)

Other Democratic party candidates may emerge before the June 24 primary, and it remains to be seen whether candidates registered as Republican, Working Families or Independent will emerge in time to be on the final November ballot.

Hastings candidates Tom Drake, Morgen Fleisig and Malaika Sundberg

Down river in Hastings, Democrats gathered on February 24 to evaluate two candidates for mayor and two to fill two open trustee seats. The village’s Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed Douglass Alligood and child welfare activist Malaika Sundberg and architect Douglass Alligood as their trustee candidates but chose not to choose between mayoral candidates  Tom Drake, a retired policeman, and architect Morgen Fleisig—both current members of the board. They will battle each other in the June primary to succeed retiring mayor Nicola Armacost.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

