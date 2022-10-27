Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

October 26, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable housing projects in Westchester, is withdrawing its bid to buy the four-acre Maxon Corporation property at 76 North Broadway in Irvington, where it had planned to build a 65-unit complex.

Neither the company nor the current property owner would comment on the record, but several sources involved have told The Hudson Independent that with the expiration date of the original sales contract for the property close at hand, the project’s managers saw too many obstacles to overcome and so notified the seller that they were pulling out.

The original proposal, presented to the Irvington board last spring, called for 27 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments, with underground parking for 102 vehicles. A major point of contention—especially with homeowners on Strawberry Lane, which formed the southern boundary of the property—was the traffic that the complex would generate.

Over the summer, the village explored acquiring Strawberry Lane, which has been a private road for more than a century, in order to facilitate using it as the principal access and egress from the housing complex. That idea was shelved, however, when its myriad impracticalities became clear. The alternative, having the driveway open directly onto Broadway, was widely viewed as problematic, since Broadway is already heavily used. It is also a state road (NY-9), meaning that the State Department of Transportation would have to approve any plan.

While the Village of Irvington has had no official confirmation, it has been widely suspected that the deal was in trouble. Mayor Brian Smith, reached for comment, said he was “disappointed that we had a builder that demonstrated that they could build affordable housing that would fit into the community.”

Traffic is an issue that has come up in every application to build a multi-unit housing project in Irvington over the past decade. It was a factor in the proposal by Continuum to build an assisted living and memory care facility on the former Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) property at 40 South Broadway. It came up again in the Brightview application to develop a similar senior living campus on the former Carrafiello property on eight acres just up Broadway from the Maxon property.

“The traffic issue is a big part of this,” allowed the mayor, adding, “A post-mortem on this would be helpful,” meaning that some feedback from Wilder Balter on what, in their view, might have tipped the balance in favor of staying with the project. “We have to address the traffic issue now, regardless of any potential development,” said Smith.

“I think everybody is coming to realize that hellish traffic is the problem,” said David A. Kaplan, a critic of the project whose property abuts Strawberry Lane. “And that will happen if high-density housing occurs right at this already-congested area of the North Broadway corridor. Development that adds hundreds of additional vehicles of traffic every day is untenable.”

Having spent more than two years fashioning a new zoning plan for the North Broadway corridor leading into the village, Irvington’s leaders must recalibrate their planning in ways that leave room for needed multi-family housing while preserving the character of the village its residents cherish.