Advertisement
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
Government & Politics
Irvington News
Top News

Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

A concept rendering of Wilder Balter's proposed affordable housing project for Irvington. The pillared building in the background is Woodcliff mansion
October 26, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable housing projects in Westchester, is withdrawing its bid to buy the four-acre Maxon Corporation property at 76 North Broadway in Irvington, where it had planned to build a 65-unit complex.

Neither the company nor the current property owner would comment on the record, but several sources involved have told The Hudson Independent that with the expiration date of the original sales contract for the property close at hand, the project’s managers saw too many obstacles to overcome and so notified the seller that they were pulling out.

Advertisement
Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant

The original proposal, presented to the Irvington board last spring, called for 27 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom apartments, with underground parking for 102 vehicles. A major point of contention—especially with homeowners on Strawberry Lane, which formed the southern boundary of the property—was the traffic that the complex would generate.

Over the summer, the village explored acquiring Strawberry Lane, which has been a private road for more than a century, in order to facilitate using it as the principal access and egress from the housing complex. That idea was shelved, however, when its myriad impracticalities became clear. The alternative, having the driveway open directly onto Broadway, was widely viewed as problematic, since Broadway is already heavily used. It is also a state road (NY-9), meaning that the State Department of Transportation would have to approve any plan.

While the Village of Irvington has had no official confirmation, it has been widely suspected that the deal was in trouble. Mayor Brian Smith, reached for comment, said he was “disappointed that we had a builder that demonstrated that they could build affordable housing that would fit into the community.”

Traffic is an issue that has come up in every application to build a multi-unit housing project in Irvington over the past decade. It was a factor in the proposal by Continuum to build an assisted living and memory care facility on the former Foundation for Economic Education (FEE) property at 40 South Broadway. It came up again in the Brightview application to develop a similar senior living campus on the former Carrafiello property on eight acres just up Broadway from the Maxon property.

“The traffic issue is a big part of this,” allowed the mayor, adding, “A post-mortem on this would be helpful,” meaning that some feedback from Wilder Balter on what, in their view, might have tipped the balance in favor of staying with the project. “We have to address the traffic issue now, regardless of any potential development,” said Smith.

 “I think everybody is coming to realize that hellish traffic is the problem,” said David A. Kaplan, a critic of the project whose property abuts Strawberry Lane.  “And that will happen if high-density housing occurs right at this already-congested area of the North Broadway corridor. Development that adds hundreds of additional vehicles of traffic every day is untenable.”

Having spent more than two years fashioning a new zoning plan for the North Broadway corridor leading into the village, Irvington’s leaders must recalibrate their planning in ways that leave room for needed multi-family housing while preserving the character of the village its residents cherish.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead

October 26, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable...
Read More
Corporations Doing Good

Corporations Doing Good

October 23, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- On a bright October morning, the first wave of what by day’s end will be 200 school...
Read More
From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns

From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns

October 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— The history of healthcare in the Tarrytowns is long on caring by beloved individual physicians but until...
Read More
The Revolution Comes (Back) To Tarrytown

The Revolution Comes (Back) To Tarrytown

October 22, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Those who stepped into Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Saturday, October 22, stepped back in time. The riverside...
Read More
Main Street School Students Mark Unity Day

Main Street School Students Mark Unity Day

October 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Fourth and fifth grade students from Main Street School in Irvington marked Unity Day on Oct. 19...
Read More
Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Returns

Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Returns

October 22, 2022
By Robert Kimmel— The annual Tarrytown Halloween Parade, scheduled for Saturday, October 29, is being described as being “bigger and...
Read More
Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

Bowman, Flisser Take Part in 16th Congressional District Forum

October 22, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- Rep. Jamaal Bowman and GOP Challenger Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser squared off recently in a League of...
Read More
Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry

Dann, Holman Delivering a One-Two Punch for Dobbs Ferry

October 21, 2022
By Tom Pedulla--- Brian Dann brings the thunder for Dobbs Ferry as he repeatedly attacks the interior of defensive lines...
Read More
Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road

Federal, State and Local Aid to Buy a Mile of Sidewalk on Dobbs Ferry Road

October 20, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- Local Democratic leaders gathered in the driveway of the Metropolis Country Club on Dobbs Ferry Road to...
Read More
Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

Standing Up To Bullies: The Play

October 19, 2022
By Jeff Wilson--      Emma Silverman is fighting back against bullying – by playing a bully. The 13-year-old from Irvington...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
0 views
bookmark icon