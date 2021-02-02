Irvington Adjusts to Snowstorm Conditions

February 1, 2021

Garbage pickup for Tuesday, February 2 is cancelled due to the snow storm.

Village offices will be closed, including the Irvington Public Library. Those having business to do can email the appropriate department as follows: Village Administrator office@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-4358 Building Department buildinginspector@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-8335 Clerk/Treasurer bjeselnik@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7070 Justice Court justicecourt@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7095 Recreation lcoapman@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7736 Theater boxoffice@irvingtonny.gov Water Department jenglishby@irvingtonny.gov