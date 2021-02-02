Irvington Adjusts to Snowstorm Conditions

Garbage pickup for Tuesday, February 2 is cancelled due to the snow storm. Village offices will be closed, including the...Read More
February 1, 2021
Garbage pickup for Tuesday, February 2 is cancelled due to the snow storm.
Village offices will be closed, including the Irvington Public Library. Those having business to do can email the appropriate department as follows: Village Administrator office@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-4358 Building Department buildinginspector@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-8335 Clerk/Treasurer bjeselnik@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7070 Justice Court justicecourt@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7095 Recreation lcoapman@irvingtonny.gov or 914-591-7736 Theater boxoffice@irvingtonny.gov Water Department jenglishby@irvingtonny.gov
Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency
February 1, 2021
The Village has upgraded our snow emergency to a full state of emergency, given the ongoing conditions of the storm,...Read More
State, County Declare State of Emergency
February 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With snow falling relentlessly at a rate that intermittently reaches three inches an hour, both Governor Andrew...Read More
County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month
February 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the kickoff of February as Black History Month. “Each year we...Read More
Tarrytown Police Reform Process Continues
January 31, 2021
By James Carsey-- Tarrytown continues to work towards fulfillment of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring police jurisdictions in the...Read More
Big Snow Is Coming To The Rivertowns. Here’s How To Prepare
January 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- This one looks like the real deal. The storm that has been rolling across the continent for...Read More
COVID Update: Love Is In The Air
January 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The numbers have been getting marginally better across the state, which had a positivity rate on Friday...Read More
Mondaire Jones Co-Sponsors SALT Repeal
January 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Congressional neophyte Mondaire Jones (NY 17) has jumped out of the gate quickly in Washington. Less than...Read More
Feiner, Young Vie for Greenburgh Democrats’ Nod for Supervisor
January 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Greenburgh Democratic district leaders Thursday night heard from the two candidates seeking the committee’s nomination for town...Read More
Regeneron Reports Positive Data with Antibody Cocktail Used to Prevent COVID-19
January 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced positive initial results from an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating REGEN-COV™,...Read More