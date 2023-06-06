Sponsor
Irvington News

Irivington Junior Maxwell Ma Takes Third Place at ScienceAwards

Maxwell Ma wins third place in his category at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas, TX. Photo courtesy of Irvington Union Free School District
June 6, 2023

Irvington High School Junior Science research student Maxwell Ma won a grand prize award at the Westchester Science and Engineering Fair, which won him an all-expense paid trip to Dallas for the International Science and Engineering Fair. There, Maxwell won third place in his category of Translational Medical Science.

This is a competition attended by the top science research students from around the world. There were 60 countries represented and over 2,000 student projects in all fields of science.

“It was amazing just being among these future scientists, but I was ecstatic when Maxwell won third place!” science teacher Nadia Parikka, who also attended the conference, said. “ISEF is like the Olympics of science competitions. The award ceremony was so impressive, we felt like we were at the Oscars. I was honored to be there to support Maxwell.”

 

 

 

